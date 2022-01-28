Bluejays fall short in two close games at home

With one quarter left to play, Yutan had built a 38-29 advantage.

Kube kept her great game going in the fourth with a three-pointer that pushed Yutan’s lead to 14 points. The Bluejays tried to rally when Pike followed a missed shot, got a rebound and made a layup, but it wasn’t enough to win on this night.

Comstock just about reached double figures in points with nine, while Harms scored six. Both Danielle Tonjes and Pike had five points, Grell dropped in four, Hannah and Emma Keith both scored three and Lauren Gerdes had two points.

Three days later, on Jan. 21 the Bluejays had a home game against a Syracuse squad who came into the contest with a 10-3 record. This didn’t faze A-G, as they competed hard all night in a 43-38 overtime loss.

Trailing 9-2 early on, Gerdes hit a three that made it a four-point game. Those were the final three points of the first for the Bluejays and they trailed 11-5.

After a 5-0 run by the Rockets to start the second, Tonjes connected on a three that brought the score to 16-8.

Both teams finished with seven points in the quarter. At halftime, Syracuse had an 18-12 lead over A-G.