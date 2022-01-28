Bluejays fall short in two close games at home

ASHLAND – The rivalry between Saunders County teams Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood was renewed on the hardwood when they met up for their annual contest on Jan. 18 in Ashland. It was the Chieftain girls who were able to get the best of the Bluejays in the 51-37 win with a strong second half.
Out of the gate, A-G threw the first punch offensively. Two free throws from Paige Comstock and a transition layup from Alivia Pike made it 13-4 Bluejays early on.
Yutan cut that deficit to 13-7 at the end of the first with a three-pointer from Haley Kube.
That momentum for the Chieftains moved into the second quarter where Maura Tichota made two free-throws and Jade Lewis hit a corner three making it 13-12 A-G.
Eventually, Yutan grabbed the lead, but the Bluejays kept the game close with a layup from Comstock and two free throws by Emma Keith. A driving layup by Maycee Hays with under 10 seconds gave Yutan a 23-19 lead at the half.
Early on in the third A-G took a brief 24-23 lead with a three from Jenna Grell and a driving layup by Presley Harms.
After that, the Chieftains closed the third on a 15-6 run. Key moments during that scoring surge were the untraditional three-point play by Kube and three from Tichota.
With one quarter left to play, Yutan had built a 38-29 advantage.
Kube kept her great game going in the fourth with a three-pointer that pushed Yutan’s lead to 14 points. The Bluejays tried to rally when Pike followed a missed shot, got a rebound and made a layup, but it wasn’t enough to win on this night.
Comstock just about reached double figures in points with nine, while Harms scored six. Both Danielle Tonjes and Pike had five points, Grell dropped in four, Hannah and Emma Keith both scored three and Lauren Gerdes had two points.
Three days later, on Jan. 21 the Bluejays had a home game against a Syracuse squad who came into the contest with a 10-3 record. This didn’t faze A-G, as they competed hard all night in a 43-38 overtime loss.
Trailing 9-2 early on, Gerdes hit a three that made it a four-point game. Those were the final three points of the first for the Bluejays and they trailed 11-5.
After a 5-0 run by the Rockets to start the second, Tonjes connected on a three that brought the score to 16-8.
Both teams finished with seven points in the quarter. At halftime, Syracuse had an 18-12 lead over A-G.
With shots still not falling on either side in the third, somebody needed to make a play to jumpstart their team. Tonjes did just that, with a steal and layup that cut the Rockets lead to 24-19 heading to fourth.
The Bluejays fed off that momentum they gained at the end of the third with a three from Emma Keith and Pike. It helped A-G outscore Syracuse 15-10 and send the game to overtime with the score tied at 32.
Like they have done all year, the Rockets found a way to win another close ball game. They scored nine points and held the Bluejays to just four points on their way to the victory.
Tonjes was A-G leading scorer with 14 points. Finishing with nine points was Pike, both Hannah Keith and Gerdes scored five, Jaycee Fangmeyer and Harms had two and Grell dropped in one point.
Ashland-Greenwood is the fifth seed in the Capitol Conference Tournament this week. They took on Douglas County West in Valley in the quarterfinals on Jan. 24.