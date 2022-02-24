Bluejays end season in Subdistrict Championship

SYRACUSE- In their third meeting of the season, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team was once again able to defeat Louisville by 13 points in a 43-30 victory in the first round of the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament on Feb. 15 at Syracuse. The Bluejays were outrebounded and outshot by the Lions but did have an advantage at the free-throw line with 72% made.

Early on in the contest, A-G was trailing 3-1 when Alivia Pike knocked down a three in the corner. Pike made another three that increased the Bluejays advantage up to 8-4.

Both teams were able to score two points by the end of the first, which allowed A-G to keep a 10-6 edge over Louisville.

After a close first quarter, the Bluejays broke the game wide open in the second by going on a 7-0 run. It was made possible by three-pointers from Emma Keith and Paige Comstock.

Heading into halftime, A-G had doubled up the Lions and was up 20-10.

Despite trailing by double digits, Louisville was able to cut into the A-G lead by outscoring the Bluejays 12-10 in the third. Going to the final frame, A-G was still ahead 30-22 on the Lions.

The Bluejays did a good job of closing the game out in the fourth by coming through with their most points of the game with 13. They also did a great job on the defensive end as well, by holding Louisville to just eight points.

Finishing with a big 16 points and leading all scorers was Emma Keith. Also finishing in double figures was Pike with 12 points and Comstock with 11, while Lauren Gerdes scored three, and Danielle Tonjes finished with one point.

With the victory, A-G moved into the championship game of the subdistrict tournament against Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse on Feb. 17. The Rockets ended up knocking off A-G for the third time on the year in the contest by a score of 53-38.

The Bluejays did a good job of keeping the game close in the first quarter with 11 points. Syracuse was able to pull through with 15 points to take a four-point lead going into quarter two.

Disaster struck for A-G in the second, as they were held to two points. Another 11 points by the Rockets pushed Syracuse lead to double digits at 26-13 going into halftime.

Despite having a sizeable deficit to crawl out of, the Bluejays did not give up and came out firing in the third quarter. They were able to outscore the Rockets 16-9 and trimmed their deficit down to 35-29.

Unfortunately, that momentum for A-G didn’t carry over to the final frame. They gave up 18 points to a red hot Syracuse squad and only finished with nine points.

Leading the Bluejays with 13 points was Pike. Hanna Keith scored eight points, Comstock, Tonjes, and Gerdes all scored five, and Presley Harms finished with two points.

Despite this being the end of the year for A-G, the future looks bright with lots of young talent. The Bluejays finish this year with a record of 11-13.