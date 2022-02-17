Bluejays end regular season with two victories

Pike led the Bluejays with 12 points in the contest. Scoring eight points was Emma Keith, Paige Comstock had seven, Gerdes scored five, Harms dropped in four, both Tonjes and Fangmeyer had three, Hannah Keith had two points and Jadah Laughlin finished with one point.

To close out the regular season, A-G went on the road and took on Class B Omaha Mercy on Feb. 10. The Bluejays shot 43% from the field and had 12 steals in a 54-35 victory over the Monarchs.

Out of the gate, Tonjes got A-G going with a three that put them up 3-0. Three-pointers from Emma Keith and Harms pushed the lead out to 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The momentum continued to go in the Bluejays’ direction during the second when Comstock hit a three for the first points of the quarter. Emma Keith knocked down her second three of the game, this time in the corner to give A-G a 30-14 halftime edge.

After a stellar first half, the Bluejays had their best quarter of the game offensively with 19 points in the third. During this stretch, Mercy only scored 10 points, and with one quarter remaining A-G was up 49-24.