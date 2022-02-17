Bluejays end regular season with two victories

ASHLAND – In their final home game of the regular season, the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team made sure to send the seniors out with a bang, with a 45-30 victory against Conestoga on Feb. 8. A key to the victory was the 12 free throws the Bluejays made in the fourth and the 72% they shot at the line for the contest.
Trailing 2-0 in the first quarter, Lauren Gerdes connected on a three-pointer. Emma Keith and Presley Harms kept the hot hand from deep going as they both made triples as well, increasing the lead to 9-4.
Conestoga finished the quarter with three points and cut the A-G lead down to 9-7.
In the second quarter, Jaycee Fangmeyer hit a three that pushed the Bluejays’ edge back up to six points at 17-11. A-G ended up outscoring the Cougars 10-6 in the second and had a 19-13 lead at the half.
Out of the break, Alivia Pike hit a three that extended the Bluejays’ lead out to nine points. The next possession down, Tonjes scored on a fast break that put A-G up by double digits at 24-13.
A layup by Emma Keith to end the third gave the Bluejays a 31-16 advantage heading to the final frame.
Similar to the first and second quarters, it was a back and forth battle between the two squads in the fourth. A-G was able to score 14 points in the quarter compared to 12 points by the Cougars.
Pike led the Bluejays with 12 points in the contest. Scoring eight points was Emma Keith, Paige Comstock had seven, Gerdes scored five, Harms dropped in four, both Tonjes and Fangmeyer had three, Hannah Keith had two points and Jadah Laughlin finished with one point.
To close out the regular season, A-G went on the road and took on Class B Omaha Mercy on Feb. 10. The Bluejays shot 43% from the field and had 12 steals in a 54-35 victory over the Monarchs.
Out of the gate, Tonjes got A-G going with a three that put them up 3-0. Three-pointers from Emma Keith and Harms pushed the lead out to 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The momentum continued to go in the Bluejays’ direction during the second when Comstock hit a three for the first points of the quarter. Emma Keith knocked down her second three of the game, this time in the corner to give A-G a 30-14 halftime edge.
After a stellar first half, the Bluejays had their best quarter of the game offensively with 19 points in the third. During this stretch, Mercy only scored 10 points, and with one quarter remaining A-G was up 49-24.
The Monarchs were able to mount a little bit of a comeback in the fourth by outscoring the Bluejays 11-5. In the end, the lead A-G had was too much for Mercy to make up.
Pacing the Bluejays with 19 points was Emma Keith. Pike was not far behind with 11 points, Tonjes had nine, Comstock scored six, Gerdes dropped in four, Harms had three and Jenna Grell finished with two points.
This week A-G will be competing in the C1-2 Subdistrict at Syracuse. The Bluejays are the second seed and took on Louisville on Feb. 15. If they win, they play the winner of Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse and Conestoga on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. for the Subdistrict title.