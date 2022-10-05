Bluejays end regular season with a pair of wins

ASHLAND- It was a good ending to the regular season for the Ashland-Greenwood softball regular season with a pair of wins against Cass County and Fort Calhoun on Sept. 27 and 29. The Bluejays were able to shutout the Wildcats 8-0 and then beat the Pioneers 5-1.

Against Cass on Tuesday, A-G was held scoreless through the first two innings. Things changed in the third when the Bluejays put up five runs.

With two runners on and no outs, Paige Comstock doubled to center scoring Mikayla Nonella and Joslyn Sargent. A single by Sofia Dill to left field drove in Bree Schefdore and increased the A-G lead out to 3-0.

The final two runs of the inning were knocked in by Ava Miller and Keely Geise with a pair of singles.

In the fourth inning, Comstock and Dill both got on base with singles to give the Bluejays another prime scoring opportunity. A-G took advantage scoring three runs on a double to left field by Sofia Dill and sacrifice flies from Keely Geise and Ava Miller.

Leading the team with at least one hit and two runs batted in were Comstock, Geise and Miller. Both Dill and Fisher had one run batted in.

Pitching five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 14 batters was Fisher.

Against Fort Calhoun two days later, the Bluejays survived getting out hit by the Pioneers seven to five in a four-run victory. A big reason for that was the work Dill, Riecken and Fisher did of bending but not breaking on the mound.

The first runs for A-G in the game came in the second.

Ellie Milburn and Fisher started off the inning with a pair of hits with no outs. They came around to score when Geise tripled to right field making it 2-0 in favor of the Bluejays.

One more run was scored in the inning when Pfeiffer grounded out to the shortstop knocking in Geise on third base.

Two more runs were put up by A-G in the game in both the third and the sixth inning. Comstock got all the way around the bases on a triple to right field and then an error at third base and then three innings later Audrey Whitehead crossed home on a passed ball.

Coming up with one hit and driving in two runs was Geise. Pfeiffer didn’t have a hit in the game but did finish with one RBI.

Starting the game and pitching two innings with no earned run given up and four strikeouts was Dill. Riecken went 4.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts and Fisher pitched 0.2 innings with no earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts.

This week, Ashland-Greenwood is taking part in the B-4 Subdistrict at Elkhorn. The Bluejays were the second seed and opened up against Class B No. 10 Waverly on Oct. 3.