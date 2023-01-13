Bluejays earn second place at home tournament

ASHLAND – In their first tournament of 2023, the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team put together one of their best performances of the year at their home Jack Murray Invite on Jan. 6. The Bluejays picked up their first plaque by getting second place with 135 points.

The top finishers for A-G were Davis Brady at 120 pounds, Cael Smith at 132, Coy Beetison at 145 and Treyton Tweton at 170, who all earned second place.

In the opening round, Brady received a bye and then won an 11-3 major decision over Kaydon Mueller of Seward in the semifinals. During the finals match, Brady was pinned by Drew Weddle of Nebraska City in 3:12.

Smith won his first two matches by pin in 1:40 and 5:05 against Evan Kindelin of Plattsmouth and Beau Wever of MVAOCOU out of Iowa. His win streak came to an end against Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City who earned a 15-0 tech fall in 4:11.

Similar to Brady, Coy Beetison got a bye in the first round. He followed that up by pinning Caydon Bailey of MVAOCOU and Jake Harris of Mount Michael Benedictine in 3:31 and 3:30. Against one of the top wrestlers in Class B at 145 in Tyler Harrill of Omaha Skutt, he was pinned in 1:00.

Tweton started the tournament with two quick pins in 0:25 and 2:58 over Thomas Sisco of MVAOCOU and Andrew Kirklin of Mount Michael Benedictine. Against Nolan Hill of Seward in the final, he fell just short by an 11-9 decision.

Getting third place for the Bluejays were Ty Beetison at 160 pounds, Carver Konzem at 182 and Jaden Wilsey at 220.

Winning a 4-3 decision in his opening round match against Hayden Holt of Holdrege was Ty Beetison. After losing his next match, he pinned Ben Flesner of Arlington in 0:57 and earned a 6-5 decision against Holt of Holdrege.

In the quarterfinals at 182, Konzem remained undefeated by pinning Dane Lyons of Nebraska City in 0:29. After that, he was pinned by Clayton Lindley of Omaha Skutt. The setback didn’t stop him from winning his final two matches by pin and then an 11-4 decision over Ethan Gallant of Mount Michael.

Wilsey lost his first round match and then pinned Cooper Fern of Seward and Aedan Underwood of Omaha Skutt in 0:40 and 2:41. He ended the day with a 4-2 decision victory against Clay Duvall of Nebraska City in the third place match.

Taking fourth place at 126 and 138 pounds were Matthew McConnell and Isaac Christo. Getting two victories by pin was McConnell and Christo won a 7-4 decision against Rylan Landin of Holdrege and earned a pin.

Not medaling, but still winning a match at 152 pounds was Jackson Meyers. His victory came against Grady Ganser of Holdrege by pin in a 1:28.

This week A-G will be at the Syracuse Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.