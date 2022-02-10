Bluejays earn runner-up at Boys Town Dual Tournament

OMAHA – Finishing up the regular season with a second-place finish at the Boys Town Dual was the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team on Feb. 4. The Bluejays earned a 3-1 record by defeating Arlington 78-3, Boys Town 48-30, Platteview 58-21 and then lost to Millard North 48-18 in the finals.

Against the Eagles in the opening dual, Luke Lambert at 285 pounds, Cody Pluta at 138 pounds, Treyton Tweton at 152 pounds, Carver Konzem at 160 pounds, Nathan Upton at 170 pounds, and Shon Cote at 182 pounds all won. The six victories came by pin in 1:07, 1:01, 3:26, 0:26, 4:00 and 2:51.

In the Boys Town dual, Lucas Konen at 120 pounds started things off with a pin in a 1:14 against Lamar Matthews. That was followed up by Austyn Cote and Blaine Christo at 126 and 132 pounds who got pins in 2:22 and 3:16.

The final two wins for A-G against the Cowboys were by pin as well pushing their total up to six for the dual. They were by Ty Beetison at 145 pounds and Lambert at 220 in 1:34 and 5:33.

Openings at several weight classes for Platteview helped the Bluejays build a sizeable lead against the Trojans. Christo at 132 pounds, Beetison at 145 and Nathan Upton at 170 were the three winners for A-G during the dual.