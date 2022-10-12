Bluejays earn quality win over Chieftains at home

ASHLAND- Fight hard was the mantra that the Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team went into their match with Yutan with at home on Oct. 4. The Bluejays did more than just fight hard, but ended up knocking off the 22-4 Chieftains in four sets 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 and then 26-24.

It was an okay night at the net for AG who ended up with a .170 hitting percentage and 54 kills. The Bluejays also had six aces and five blocks.

The freshman Marley Glock had a stellar match with 26 kills, 23 digs and one ace. Getting 12 kills, five digs, three blocks and one ace was Lauren Gerdes and Presley Harms picked up 11 kills, two blocks and one dig.

Piling up 47 assists, 21 digs, one ace and one kill was Raeghan Craven and McKenzie Bottorff added three kills, two aces and two digs.

Later in the week on Oct. 6, A-G was back on their home court against Platteview. The Bluejays couldn’t slow down the Trojans front row and as a result, fell 25-18, 26-24 and 25-20.

In the match, A-G had five blocks and four aces. Their hitting percentage was .126 with 26 kills and 12 errors.

Glock had another good match with 12 kills, 12 digs and one ace. Finishing with six kills and three blocks was Harms and Jadah Laughlin earned four kills, two blocks and one dig.

Setting up the offense with 21 assists, 10 digs, two kills and one ace was Craven and Jenna Grell dug out 18 balls.

This week is the Capitol Conference Volleyball Tournament for the Bluejays. They took on Raymond Central at home in their first game on Oct. 11.