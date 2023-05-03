CONESTOGA – The Ashland-Greenwood track teams kicked off the week at the Cougar Invitational at Conestoga on April 24. Coming in fourth with 66 points were the Bluejay boys and the girls took fifth with 61 points.

“We held a few guys out and tried others in some different events to see how things looked. We have posted some really competitive times in all three relays and hopefully perform well on Saturday,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said.

Tobin Eangelhard led the boys team in the shot put with a personal record throw of 50-10. That was followed up by Lambert earning fifth with a mark of 45-08.50.

Ty Beetison got second place in a pair of field events was. The senior cleared 5-10 in the high jump and vaulted 11-06 in the pole vault.

In the 100 meter dash, Nathan Upton took silver by clocking an 11.23. Ending up in third place with a personal record time of 11.52 was Tristan Harms.

Posting a 24.33 and coming in fifth in the 200 meter dash was Aiden Krumwiede.

Thomas Spears clocked a personal record time in the 800 meter run. He got to the line in fourth place in a time of 2:06.06.

Taking fifth in the 110 meter hurdles after clocking a 19.56 was Jackson Myers and Nick Wilhite got sixth place after running an 11:04.15 in the 3,200 meter run.

Earning second place in the 4x100 meter relay were Lleyton West, Aiden Krumwiede, Tristan Harms and Upton who posted a 45.59. Spears, Cooper Maack, Robbie Rist and Ty Beetison took third in a time of 8:56.21 in the 4x800. The 4x400 meter relay group of Upton, Tyler Nonella, Landon Mohs and Rist got fifth by clocking a 3:52.62.

For the A-G girls, they were missing several key performers, like the boys. Despite this, the Coach Andrea King was happy with the effort her group gave.

“We were really pleased with how our girls competed against some solid Class B competition,” King said. “Unfortunately, we were missing some key performers due to injury, so we weren't able to score in some events like we typically do. However, we did have several girls step up and compete who also came away with a medal which was an awesome surprise.”

Pacing A-G with a first place finish in the high jump was Lauren Gerdes, who cleared 5-02. Taking second with a vault of 8-06 in the pole vault was Alivia Pike.

In the shot put, Malia Howard got second with a mark of 33-04 and Kealie Riecken took fourth with a toss of 32-04. Howard also got third in the discus with a PR throw of 112-11.

Joslyn Sargent came in third place in the long jump after jumping 15-02.

Winning the 100 meter hurdles for A-G was Jadah Laughlin, who broke the tape in 16.36. In sixth place was Paxton Beranek with an 18.33.

Laughlin followed up a gold medal performance in the 100 meter hurdles with silver in the 300 meter hurdles. She got to the line in a time of 49.37.

Presley Harms got the final individual medal on the track for the Bluejays in the 200 meter dash. She got sixth place overall after running a 29.50.

Winning the meet on the boys side was Platteview with 114 points. Taking gold in the girl team standings was Conestoga with 132.5 points.