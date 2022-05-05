Bluejays earn pair of top five finishes at Cougar Invitational

MURRAY- The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams took home a pair of top five finishes from the Cougar Invitational at Conestoga High School on April 25. Getting third place was the Bluejay boys who scored 79 points and the girls got fourth with 67.5 points.

Winning both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles at the meet for A-G was senior Evan Shepard. He clocked a 14.83 in the 110 meter hurdles and ran a 42.37 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Running a personal record time of 11.42 to win the 100 meter dash was Nathan Upton. Also running a PR and getting third place was Lleyton West clocking an 11.54.

Earning second place in the shot put was Luke Lambert with a PR throw of 45-09.50. Getting third place was Tobin Englehard with a mark of 45-02.50.

Taking fourth place overall was Robbie Rist in the pole vault and Lambert in the discus. Clearing 9-06 was Rist in the pole vault and Lambert finished with a toss of 129-07.

Also medaling in the pole vault for the Blue Jays was Ty Beetison. He had a personal record vault of 9-00.

Getting fifth and sixth place in the high jump was Shepard and Beetison who cleared 5-10. Because of previous misses at earlier heights, Shepard claimed fifth and Beetison took sixth.

Coming in sixth place in the 3,200 meter run was Elliot Gossin. He finished the eight lap race in a time of 11:29.99.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Peyton Vinkier, Tristan Harms, Jonah Hamm, and Aiden Krumwiede ran a 3:47.60. Getting fifth place in a time of 9:55.01 was Cooper Maack, Rist, Logan McVay, and Gossin in the 4x800 meter relay.

Finishing with two runner-up finishes on the track for the A-G girls was Jadah Laughlin. She earned those medals in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 17.04 and a 51.44.

Kiya Johnson medaled in a middle and distance race for the Bluejays. She came through the finish line in a personal record time of 2:34.64 in the 800 meter run to get second and got third in the 1,600 meter run by posting a personal record time of 5:47.30.

In the relays, A-G was able to medal in all three that they fielded. Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Laughlin ran a 53.25 and got second in the 4x100, Jaycee Fangmeyer, Kiya Johnson, Mira Comstock, and Jenna Grell clocked an 11:16.76 in the 4x800 and got third, and Johnson, Audrey Whitehead, Emma Keith, and Alivia Pike took fifth in a time of 4:41.42 in the 4x400.

Both medaling in the 100 meter dash were Schefdore and Sargent. Taking fourth was Schefdore posting a time of 13.65 and Sargent got sixth clocking a 13.71.

Piper Boggs was able to come up with a personal record throw in the discus. Her toss of 95-08 was good enough to get her second place.

Coming in second place in the high jump was Gerdes clearing 5-00.

The Bluejays were able to pick up two medals in the girl’s pole vault competition. Pike took second and Hannah Keith got fourth by clearing 8-00. That mark was a new personal record for Hannah Keith.

The rest of the results from the Cougar Invite can be found below.

Cougar Invitational

Boys 100 meter dash- 17. Mason Fortney 12.56; Girls 100 meter dash- 22. Olivia Christner 15.62; Boys 200 meter dash- 12. Keldon VanLangham 25.43, 13. Jonah Hamm25.62, 16. Tristan Harms 25.99; Girls 200 meter dash- 25. Emma Keith 31.98, 26. Olivia Christner 32.30; Boys 400 meter dash- 10. Aiden Krumwiede 57.81, Peyton Vinkier 1:02.30, Isaac Nonella 1:02.66; Girls 400 meter dash- 13. Alivia Pike 1:10.49, 15. Audrey Whitehead 1:11.45; Boys 800 meter run- 10. Robbie Rist 2:28.43, Payden Alexander 2:30.82; Girls 800 meter run- 15. Mira Comstock 2:2.75, 21. Miya Carson 3:05.39; Boys 1,600 meter run- 8. Elliot Gossin 5:20.54, 11. Nick Wilhite 5:27.93, 17. Logan McVay 5:53.42; Girls 1,600 meter run- 9. Jenna Grell 6:27.37, 11. Jaycee Fangmeyer 6:38.44; Boys 3,200 meter run- 11. Cooper Maack 12:03.32; Girls 3,200 meter run- 9. Dayna Wilson 15:07.43; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 11. Lauren Gerdes 18.90, 15. Hannah Keith 19.99; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 7. Thomas Spears 46.61, 9. Peyton Vinkier 47.19; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 12. Hannah Keith 57.88; Boys shot put- 11. Braxton Buck 38-03.25; Girls shot put- 10. Malia Howard 29-07, 14. Piper Boggs 27-03.50; Boys Discus- 7. Jaden Wilsey 117-04, 19. Braxton Mech 80-05; Girls discus- 13. Malia Howard 80-08, 17. Anna Reisen 70-00; Boys long jump- 16. Mason Fortney 16-10.50, 17. Cayden Jackson 16-00.50, 18. Keldon VanLangingham 15-10.75; Girls long jump- 8. Olivia Christner 13-09.25; Boys triple jump- 12. 33-00.50; Girls triple jump- 10. Alivia Pike 28-06, 13. Oliva Christner 27-09.