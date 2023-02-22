SPRINGFIELD- Behind a solid defensive performance, the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Basketball Team flew high with a 36-23 win against Omaha Gross Catholic in the semifinals of the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament on Feb. 14. Playing a big role in the victory was the fact that the Bluejays held the Cougars to 9% from behind the arc.

Trailing 2-0 in the beginning, A-G got a three from Emma Keith. The Bluejays lead was increased out to 9-5 by the end of the first with a trey up top from Raeghan Craven.

A-G picked up where they left off in the opening quarter with a 4-0 scoring run that was capped off with a corner three from Emma Keith. A few possessions later, Comstock hit a trey to make it 17-7 in favor of the Bluejays.

Two more points were put up by A-G in the half which kept their advantage at ten at 19-9 heading into the break.

To open up the third, Jaycee Fangmeyer knocked down a triple to extend the Bluejays lead to 13 points. That was followed up by eight more points which gave A-G a 29-19 edge with one quarter remaining.

Once again, the defense stole the show for the Bluejays as they went on to hold the Cougars to four points for the second time in the contest. This helped A-G build their lead to 13 points by the final buzzer.

In the game, the Bluejays had 33 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block. They also shot 21% from the field, 27% from three and 75% at the free throw line.

Ending up with nine points apiece were Comstock and Alivia Pike and Keith dropped in seven. Craven scored five, Fangmeyer had three, Lauren Gerdes put up two and Bree Schefdore finished with one.

With a shot at the District Finals on the line, A-G met up with Platteview in the Subdistrict final on Feb. 17. The Bluejays fell behind early in the contest and as a result lost to the Trojans by a final of 48-40.

In the first quarter, Platteview came out with all the intensity and jumped out to a 13-7 lead. They followed that up by outscoring A-G 10-8 in the second as they increased their advantage to 23-15 at halftime.

Unfortunately for the Bluejays, eight points is as close as they would get as they found themselves in a deadlock on the scoreboard in both the third and fourth quarters with eight and then 17 points.

Keith was the top scorer for the Bluejays with 13 points followed by Craven with eight. Putting up seven points was Paige Comstock, Alivia Pike had six, Marley Glock ended up with three and Fangmeyer, Jadah Laughlin and Schefdore all finished with one.

With the loss to Platteview, A-G ends the year with a 12-12 record overall.