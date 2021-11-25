Bluejays earn most C1-2 All-District Selections

Ashland- After winning the C1-2 District Title this year and finishing the regular season undefeated, the Ashland-Greenwood football team was well represented on the C1-2 All-District team when it was released this week. In total, seven Bluejays made the team, which was the most of the five schools in the district.

The players that made the All-District Team for A-G were Evan Shepard, Carter Washburn, Braxton Buck, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota, Dane Jacobsen, and Thomas Spears.

Jacobsen was the quarterback on this year’s team as a sophomore and thrived in the position. He had 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions with 1,519 passing yards.

As a freshman, Spears made the team after being a force at defensive back. He compiled 68 tackles and five interceptions. On those five interceptions, he gained 98 yards after the catch.

Sobota was also a key piece on the defensive side of the ball for the Bluejays. He led the team with 84 tackles, had one sack, and one interception.

Earning a nod for All-District at defensive back like Spears was Washburn. He had 36 tackles and a team-high eight interceptions. On those eight picks, he averaged 6.6 yards after the catch.