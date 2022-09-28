Bluejays earn a pair of seventh place finishes at NC and Arlington

NEBRASKA CITY- The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team was busy on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 taking part in the Nebraska City Invite at Wildwood Golf Course and the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club. At both meets, the Bluejays took seventh place with 485 points at Nebraska City and 509 at Arlington.

On Monday at the Nebraska City Invite, Ellie Whitehead earned a medal by getting ninth place with a 101.

Finishing 18 strokes back of Whitehead in 24th place was Grace Gambaiana. She ended up with an 18 hole score of 119.

Zoey Clausen was involved in a six way tie for 31st place by carding a 128.

Taking 41st and shooting a 137 was Hayley Pfeiffer, and Macey Schram and Malia Howard tied for 44th place with a score of 139.

Winning the meet was Elkhorn North with a 368 and Waverly was second finishing with a score of 413. The individual champ was Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North with a 78 and Tia Phaisan of Waverly took second by carding an 85.

The next day, A-G headed in the opposite direction to take part in the Arlington Invite. According to A-G Head Coach Daniel Vahle, the team performed well on one of the hottest days of the season.

“I thought we did some good things in extremely tough conditions,” Vahle said. “We played a couple of difficult courses on two of the hottest days of the season. Ellie played really well from tee to green, just struggled with putting a little bit. The rest of the girls are still working to find consistency in their games, but they have shown great attitudes and a desire to improve.”

Adding another medal to her count for the season was Whitehead getting 11th place. She finished with a 103 for the day.

Coming through as the second golfer for the Bluejays was Gambainana shooting a 132. Right behind her with a score of 134 was Hayley Pfeifer, while Clausen carded a 140 and Schram shot a 158.

Bennington won the team title with 386 points and Oakland-Craig came in second with 407. Payton Morgan and Savannah McFalls of Bennington tied for the top score at the meet by carding a 93.

This week the Bluejays took part in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Sept. 26. They close out the regular season at the Lincoln Christian Invite at Hidden Valley Golf Course at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29.