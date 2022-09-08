Bluejays dropped in straight sets by Vikings on the road

WAVERLY – In a matchup with Class B No. 4 Waverly, the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team fell in straight sets by a final of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-15. A big struggle for the Bluejays in the match was their play at the net where they had a -.047 hitting percentage and only four blocks.

Out of the gate, it was A-G who jumped out to a 3-1 lead after a pair of kills from Presley Harms and Lauren Gerdes.

Waverly fought back and tied the first set up at three apiece. A 7-2 run helped the Vikings flip the script on the Bluejays and put them in a 10-5 hole.

A kill from Raeghan Craven kept A-G within five of the Vikings at 11-6.

The Bluejays continued to battle throughout the first set but just seemed to have no answer for the tough attack upfront presented by Waverly. A kill from Eden Moore helped the Vikings take the first set by 13 points.

Trailing by eight early in the second set, a kill from Craven and an ace by Emma Keith trimmed A-G’s deficit down to five at 13-8. Waverly would rally after that and ended the second on a 12-5 run as they went to win by 12 and take a commanding 2-0 lead.

After a tough first two sets, the Bluejays played their best in the third. They started out up 2-0 and were right with the Vikings for half the set.

Key stats from the third set for A-G were an ace by Keith that kept the Bluejays within striking distance at two and a pair of kills from Jadah Laughlin late in the set to end a run by the Vikings.

Coming through with four kills apiece for A-G in the match were Harms and Glock. Laughlin and Keith each had two kills and Gerdes and Craven had one.

At the net, Harms earned two blocks and Keith and Laughlin both had one.

Defensively, Craven had 12 assists and seven digs, Fangmeyer came up with 14 digs, Keith and Marley Glock picked up seven digs and Laughlin had six digs.

From the loss, the Bluejays moved on to another road game with Nebraska City on Sept. 1. A-G battled hard but ended up falling 25-20, 27-25 and 25-23 to the Pioneers.

Leading A-G with doubled digit kills at 10 with five blocks was Gerdes. Not far behind her was Glock with nine kills and two blocks, Craven had four kills and two blocks, Keith finished with four kills and one block, and Harms earned three kills and two blocks.

Finishing with one ace apiece in the match were the freshmen Glock and the sophomore McKenzie Bottorf.

Picking up 28 assists and four digs in the match was Craven. Laughlin and Glock both had double digit digs with 12 and 11.

The busy week for the Bluejays volleyball team continued to Saturday when they played against some quality opponents in Class C-1 No. 8 Douglas County West and C-1 No. 9 Syracuse at the Rockets’ home triangular.

In A-G’s first match, they came out strong and knocked off the Falcons 25-16 in set one. DC West rebounded after the loss and won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-19.

Despite losing, A-G Head Coach Megan Rossell was happy with the effort that was put forth by the Bluejays against a tough opponent.

“Our serve receive was very solid and we were able to have a lot more options and play to our level,” Rossell said. “We showed a lot of hustle and grit in the match. I was very happy with how the girls played. It was good competitive volleyball.”

Finishing with 11 kills in the match to lead the team was Gerdes and Harms had eight kills and three blocks. Three back of Harms in the kill department was Glock with five kills and one block, while Laughlin and Keith both had three kills.

Getting 26 assists and nine digs was Craven. Picking up 11 digs and two assists was Glock, Grell had 11 digs, Keith ended up with seven digs and Laughlin and Fangmeyer both had four digs.

In the second match, the Bluejays got swept by Syracuse 25-17 and 25-20. At the time of publication, there were no stats available for this match.

This week A-G played at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 6. They will also be taking part in the Malcolm Tournament on Sept. 8 and 10. The Bluejays’ opening round match is against Fairbury at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Malcolm.