ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team has started off the season with an 0-2 record after a pair of losses to tough opponents. They were defeated by Hickman 11-3 on May 23 and then lost 7-0 at Blair by a score of 7-0 on May 24.

In the matchup with Hickman on Tuesday, the Bluejays trailed 1-0 after the top of the first inning.

Ashland started their first bat off with a single from Cael Smith to the shortstop, a double by Statton Corey to right field and then a walk of Luke Novotny that loaded the bases. With one out, Nolan Roberts singled on a ground ball that scored two.

Two batters later, Bowen Vogt was walked with the bases loaded which drove in Novotny and made it a 3-1 contest in favor of the Bluejays.

Hickman continued to chip away at their deficit in the second and third with one run in each inning. They then added a three-spot in the fourth on a single to left field and right field that put Ashland behind 6-3.

Five more runs were put up by Hickman in the fifth, which brought the eight-run rule into effect.

Roberts came up with one hit and two RBIs in the loss. Vogt drove in the other run and was also walked twice.

Going three innings as the starter was Vogt with two earned runs given up to go along with three strikeouts. In relief, Novotny pitched two innings and gave up seven earned runs.

Despite only giving up three hits to Blair on the road on Wednesday, the Bluejays were defeated 7-0. A big reason for this were the three errors that Ashland committed.

Blair scored one run in the first, second and third innings. They were also able to put up four in the bottom of the sixth.

Novotny and Andrew Milburn both had one hit in the defeat.

Jacob Juedes took the loss on the mound after giving up three runs and striking out six batters. Coming on for the final inning and giving up two earned runs with one strikeout was Roberts.

Ashland played Lincoln Christian at Haymarket Park on May 27 and then was at Crete on May 30. The Juniors will play in the Waterloo Juniors Tournament on June 3 to 5.