Bluejays drop tight dual over GACC

On Dec. 11, the Bluejays had their second competition of the week. They traveled to Crete to take part in the Cardinals Tournament.

Out of 16 teams that competed at the meet, A-G got sixth place overall with 94 points.

The top performer for A-G was Lambert who got first place at 220 pounds. He finished with a 3-0 mark at the meet.

After receiving a bye he pinned Trevor Dragoo of Lincoln High in 1:27 in the quarterfinals and won an 11-6 decision over Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in the semifinal. Against Hunter Oborny of Milford in the title bout, Lambert was able to pull out a 6-0 decision.

Getting second place was Christo at 132 pounds. He pinned Jayden Boyle of Crete in 1:26 and Joey Kenning of Milford in 2:57 and then earned a 9-3 decision over Chase Eggleston of Norris in the semifinal.

In the championship match, Christo would lose his first match of the season. It came against Eli Vondra of Milford who earned an 8-4 decision victory.

Getting fourth place was Upton after going 3-2 at 170 pounds. He started the tournament off by pinning Dale Paulsen of Fairbury in 0:22 and then he earned a 3-1 decision victory over Barrett Bischoff of Syracuse.