Bluejays drop tight dual over GACC

WEST POINT – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team was in one of their tightest duals of the early season when they traveled to West Point to take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Dec. 9. The Bluejays came up just short of winning the dual, falling by a final of 42-32.
Overall, Guardian Angels won eight out of the six matches. The difference was A-G had major decisions and pins in all their victories.
Early on it was Guardian Angels who took a 12-0 lead with wins at 182 and 195. That changed when Luke Lambert picked up a pin over Dax Doernemann in 0:57 at 220, cutting the deficit to six.
After two more losses at 285 and 106, Brandon Ott came out victorious at 113 pounds. He earned a major decision 15-7 over Tyler Mundt.
Another major decision occurred for the Bluejays at 120 pounds. This time it was Lucas Konen who won 10-2 against Ben Oligmueller.
Blaine Christo began what started a streak of three pins to end the dual for A-G. His was recorded in 2:47 at the 132 pound weight class over Dylan Shinstock.
Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds and Nathan Upton at 170 pounds picked up the final two pins. Earning his in 0:32 over Gavin Kreikemeier was Tweton and Upton’s was in 1:53 against Luke Hagedorn.
On Dec. 11, the Bluejays had their second competition of the week. They traveled to Crete to take part in the Cardinals Tournament.
Out of 16 teams that competed at the meet, A-G got sixth place overall with 94 points.
The top performer for A-G was Lambert who got first place at 220 pounds. He finished with a 3-0 mark at the meet.
After receiving a bye he pinned Trevor Dragoo of Lincoln High in 1:27 in the quarterfinals and won an 11-6 decision over Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice in the semifinal. Against Hunter Oborny of Milford in the title bout, Lambert was able to pull out a 6-0 decision.
Getting second place was Christo at 132 pounds. He pinned Jayden Boyle of Crete in 1:26 and Joey Kenning of Milford in 2:57 and then earned a 9-3 decision over Chase Eggleston of Norris in the semifinal.
In the championship match, Christo would lose his first match of the season. It came against Eli Vondra of Milford who earned an 8-4 decision victory.
Getting fourth place was Upton after going 3-2 at 170 pounds. He started the tournament off by pinning Dale Paulsen of Fairbury in 0:22 and then he earned a 3-1 decision victory over Barrett Bischoff of Syracuse.
After getting pinned by Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm in the semifinal, Upton picked up a 6-5 decision victory over Eric Hall of Norris. In the third-place match, it was another battle for Upton with a wrestler from the Titans. This time he was defeated in a 2-0 decision by Cooper Spaulding of Norris.
Earning sixth place were Austyn Cote at 126 pounds and Treyton Tweton at 160 pounds. Austyn Cote finished with a 3-2 mark and won an 11-4 decision over Tayte Rodgers of Adams Central, a 6-2 decision against Spencer Weers of Fairbury, and a 5-2 decision over Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete, while Tweton won a 12-3 major decision over Riley Arner of Fairbury, pinned Braxton Walz of Syracuse in a 1:20, and won a 3-2 decision against Lane Vesely of Wilber-Clatonia.
Not placing but also picking up wins for A-G was Colton Cerveny at 145 pounds and Shon Cote at 182 pounds.
This week the Bluejays will be taking part in a triangular against Yutan and West Point-Beemer at Yutan at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. They will also be competing in the Wahoo Invite that starts at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.