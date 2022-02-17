Bluejays dominate Vikings at Heartland Hoops Classic

ASHLAND – In their first morning game of the year, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team had no problem playing with tons of energy in an 84-32 victory over Grand Island Northwest in the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 12. The Bluejays shot the lights out of the building at 63% from the field and 50% from three.

“For an early morning game, we played with a lot of energy and focus,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our defensive pressure forced 15 first half turnovers which helped us to score 51 first-half points. Every player that stepped on the floor did a good job of competing and contributed to our win. It was neat to play in such a big arena and we had a fun experience.”

The corner was A-G’s friend to start the game as Parker knocked down two threes and Dane Jacobsen made another from that exact spot to put the Bluejays up 11-5. Cade Bridges was able to get in on the three-making action as well in the first, which helped A-G push their lead up to 22-7 going to the second.

There was no faltering by the Bluejays to start the second period as Brooks Kissinger and Cale Jacobsen both made layups making it a 23-point game. A basket by Bridges off a turnover increased the lead to 42-10, which was pushed up to 51-12 at halftime.