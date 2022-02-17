Bluejays dominate Vikings at Heartland Hoops Classic

ASHLAND – In their first morning game of the year, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team had no problem playing with tons of energy in an 84-32 victory over Grand Island Northwest in the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 12. The Bluejays shot the lights out of the building at 63% from the field and 50% from three.
“For an early morning game, we played with a lot of energy and focus,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our defensive pressure forced 15 first half turnovers which helped us to score 51 first-half points. Every player that stepped on the floor did a good job of competing and contributed to our win. It was neat to play in such a big arena and we had a fun experience.”
The corner was A-G’s friend to start the game as Parker knocked down two threes and Dane Jacobsen made another from that exact spot to put the Bluejays up 11-5. Cade Bridges was able to get in on the three-making action as well in the first, which helped A-G push their lead up to 22-7 going to the second.
There was no faltering by the Bluejays to start the second period as Brooks Kissinger and Cale Jacobsen both made layups making it a 23-point game. A basket by Bridges off a turnover increased the lead to 42-10, which was pushed up to 51-12 at halftime.
After outscoring the Vikings 20-15 in the third quarter, it was 71-27 with one period remaining.
Bridges started the quarter off by making a layup for A-G and then Walker Grell came in off the bench and drained a three for the final points of the game.
Cale Jacobsen had a game-high 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win. Kissinger dropped in 14 points, Dane Jacobsen scored 13, both Bridges and Parker had 10, Cougar Konzem scored seven, Grell knocked in three and Darren Hill and Luke Clark finished with two points.
To start the week off, the Bluejays traveled to Hooper to take on conference foe Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. It was close in the early going between A-G and the Raiders, but eventually, it was the Bluejays who were able to dominate in a 74-29 victory.
“Our second half was much better and more focused than our first half,” Mohs said. “After the score was 19-15 early in the second, we really started to play much smarter on offense and we locked in defensively.”
With the score tied at 3-3 in the first quarter, Parker connected on a three that put the Bluejays up by three. Later on, Kissinger had a steal and layup that helped push A-G in front 19-6 by the end of the quarter.
Early on in the second, Dane Jacobsen made a basket underneath that gave the Bluejays a 29-15 edge. Both Shepard and Cale Jacobsen converted on layups in transition that extended the lead to 15 points.
At halftime, A-G enjoyed a comfortable 40-20 advantage over LV/SS.
The Bluejays continued to jump in passing lanes to start the second half when Parker stole the ball and made a layup. Three-pointers from Konzem and Parker pushed the lead out to 63-27 for A-G after three.
In the fourth quarter, the Bluejays’ defense stepped up by only giving up two points to the Raiders. Kissinger nailed a corner three which helped A-G score 11 points in the final frame.
Scoring 16 points and pulling down seven rebounds was Parker. Kissinger also had 16 points and nine assists, while Konzem scored 13 points, had five rebounds and four assists, Cale Jacobsen had 10 points and three rebounds, Shepard scored eight points and had three assists, Bridges dropped in five points, Dane Jacobsen had four points and Grell finished with two points.
In their final home game of the regular season, the Bluejays were able to fly by Nebraska City on Feb. 10 in a 63-38 win. A-G shot 49% from the field and 75% at the free-throw line in the contest.
Trailing 3-2 in the early parts of the game, Parker made a three to put the Bluejays up by one. Dane Jacobsen and Kissinger helped push that lead out to seven points at 13-6 by the end of the quarter.
Similar to most of their games, A-G was able to create some buckets off turnovers. This happened when Cale Jacobsen stole the ball and made a layup on the other end to put the Bluejays up 23-10.
At halftime, A-G had built their lead up to 17 points at 28-11.
The Bluejays did an excellent job of passing the ball in transition for easy layups to start the third. This helped set up baskets for Kissinger and Parker that increased the A-G edge to 45-17.
Kissinger was able to close the third out with a corner three that put the Bluejays up 49-22 going to the final quarter.
With the game well in hand, A-G started subbing players in off the bench in the fourth. They hung right with the Pioneers starters but ended up getting outscored 16-14 in the fourth.
Leading the Bluejays with 15 points in the win was Kissinger. Dane Jacobsen ended up dropping in 13 points, Konzem scored 10, Parker finished with eight, Cale Jacobsen had seven, Bridges scored four and Dawson Thies, Hill and Shepard finished with two points.
The Bluejays finish up the regular season with two road games this week. They played Bishop Neumann on Feb. 15 and take on Malcolm on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.