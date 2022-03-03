Bluejays dominate on way to district finals

ASHLAND – As the host of the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to defend their home court and punch their ticket to the District Finals with a 69-29 victory over Conestoga on Feb. 22 and a 74-57 win over Lincoln Christian on Feb. 24.

The toughest game of the tournament came against a quality Lincoln Christian squad in the Subdistrict championship. Coming into the game the Crusaders had a record of 15-8 and had played rated teams like Kearney Catholic, Omaha Concordia and Grand Island Central Catholic down to the wire during the regular season.

Despite getting outrebounded 25-33 by Lincoln Christian in the game, the Bluejays were able to pull out the win with 59% shooting from the field and six steals.

“This was a back and forth game early before we were able to extend the lead in the second quarter,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Christian is a very good team and they made several runs throughout the game but our guys responded really well by maintaining their composure and staying aggressive. It was a great environment and a great win that propelled us into a district final game.”

To start the game off, A-G found themselves behind 6-3 when Max Parker connected on a corner three to tie the game. This sparked a 14-8 run for the Bluejays that helped them go up 18-14 at the end of the first.

The momentum kept rolling in A-G’s favor with a three from Cougar Konzem and then a fast break layup by Evan Shepard a few possessions later to make it a 12-point contest. Heading into halftime, the Bluejays had a 33-22 edge.

After a little run by Lincoln Christian to start the third quarter, Parker hit a three that made the score 40-33. The lead was pushed back up to 10 points at 45-35 with a layup by Shepard and a three from Brooks Kissinger.

With one quarter left to play, A-G led 47-38 over the Crusaders.

The Bluejays were able to turn it up on the offensive end when they needed to in the fourth quarter. They scored 27 points and got a three pointer from Konzem and a dunk by Cale Jacobsen.

On the other side, Lincoln Christian tried their best to keep pace but fell short with just 19 points in the quarter.

Finishing with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals was Cale Jacobsen. Both Konzem and Parker were in double figures as well with 13 points and four rebounds and 10 points and six rebounds, respectively. Shepard scored nine points, Kissinger had eight points, Dane Jacobsen finished with four points and Drake Zimmerman scored two points.

Prior to the win over Lincoln Christian, the Bluejays opened up the Subdistrict Tournament against Conestoga. A-G grabbed an early lead and never looked back as they went on to win by 40 points.

“While we were up at halftime, we had a couple of simple things we wanted to clean up in the second half and the guys did an excellent job of executing after the break,” Mohs said. “It was a great start to post season play.”

Shepard wasted no time getting in on the scoring action in the game with the first two points of the contest. By the end of the first quarter, the Bluejays built their lead to nine points at 18-9.

The domination continued into the second with a dunk by Cale Jacobsen early on. A three from Konzem and a layup off a turnover by Kissinger pushed the lead up to 36-18 at the half.

After a strong first two quarters, A-G played even better in the second half. They scored 35 points and only gave up 11 points in the final 16 minutes of the game.

Shepard was the leading scorer for the Bluejays with 16 points, two rebounds and two steals. Both Cale Jacobsen and Konzem scored 14 points, Darren Hill and Parker had five, Dawson Thies dropped in four points and Luke Clark finished with two points.