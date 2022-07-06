Bluejays dominate Nebraska City in Conference Tournament

ASHLAND- This week the Ashland junior Legion baseball team took part in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament from June 28 through June 30. They were able to take down Nebraska City 18-5 in the first round, lost a close 8-7 contest to Seward in their second game on Tuesday, and then fell to Kelly Ryan 6-4 on June 30 in Elkhorn.

In a 13 run victory over Nebraska City, the Bluejays were able to do most of their damage in the first and second innings with a total of 16 runs.

Ashland was able to start the bottom of the first with singles from Elliot Gossin and Statton Corey to center field. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Jacob Juedes singled to center scoring Gossin, and then the Pioneers walked in the next run to make it 2-0.

Later in the inning with two outs, Bowen Vogt and Statton Corey were able to drive in four runs with singles to right field and second base to give the Bluejays an 8-0 edge.

With one runner on in the second, Derek Tonjes earned a double to center driving in the ninth run of the contest for Ashland. That was followed up by Cordell Kelly and Gabe Mayer singling to left and right field that knocked in three runs and made it 12-4.

After a single from Gossin and a sac fly from Corey that increased the Bluejays lead to 14 runs, Tonjes doubled to left field driving in two and making it 16-4.

What was a killer offense for Ashland through two innings didn’t slow down in the third where they scored the final two runs of the contest. They were knocked in on a single to center by Gossin.

Leading the team with three hits and four RBIs in the game was Gossin, while Vogt, Tonjes, and Corey all had three runs batted in. Juedes ended up with three hits in the win and had one RBI.

Pitching five innings, giving up one earned, and registering nine strikeouts was Tonjes.

In the Bluejays second game of the day on Tuesday, a big six run fourth inning allowed Seward to come from behind and win by one.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Ashland got their first run when Juedes doubled to left field. During the next at-bat, Juedes scored to give the Bluejays a 2-1 lead on a hit from Tonjes that Seward made an error on.

In the fifth inning, Seward would walk in one run for the Bluejays and Tonjes singled to left field driving in Landon Novotny and making it a 7-4 game.

After Seward got one run in the bottom of the fifth, Ashland answered back with three in the top of the sixth. The first two runs came home on groundouts from Gossin and Corey and Juedes singled to center cutting the deficit to one.

The Bluejays had a chance to tie the game in the seventh, but they were sat down in order with three strikeouts.

Juedes came up with two hits in the win and had two RBIs and Tonjes, Corey, and Gossin all had one run batted in. Leading Ashland on the mound was Novotny who pitched 3.2 innings, gave up five earned runs, and had six strikeouts and Gabe Mayer went 2.1 innings, gave up one earned run, and had four strikeouts.

In the fifth and sixth place game for the league tournament on Thursday, the Bluejays suffered their second straight close loss when they fell to Kelly Ryan by two.

A dropped third strike by the Pride to start the game came back to haunt them when two batters later Corey grounded out to third scoring a run and making it 1-1.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Ashland was once again able to tie the game. Vogt scored the first run on a passed ball and Gabe Mayer got home on a groundout by Gossin.

The final run of the game for the Bluejays was tacked on in the fourth when Kelly doubled to left field scoring Tonjes.

Gossin, Corey, and Kelly all had one run batted in during the contest. Pitching 3.1 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out one batter was Vogt and Gossin went 3.2 innings and gave up two earned runs.

This week Ashland played at Auburn on July 6. They are also taking part in the Class B Area Tournament at Plattsmouth from July 8 through July 12.