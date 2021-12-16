Bluejays dominate in all facets against Lions

LOUISVILLE – The Class C-1 No.2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team earned their second win of the year against conference foe Louisville 70-29 on Dec. 11. It was a truly dominant performance by the Bluejays in all facets of the game.

“We came out with energy and really executed our game plan defensively,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our guys defended very well and anytime you hold an opponent to under 30 points that is a great accomplishment. Our defense was able to spark our offense and get us some transition opportunities throughout the game. That along with improved perimeter shooting helped prevent any stretches of our offense from becoming stagnant. We saw several improvements from our first game, specifically taking care of the ball and shooting. It was nice to get contributions from a number of players and it was a great team win.”

Cougar Konzem helped A-G get off to a 13-3 run to start the game with a layup in transition. The Bluejays were able to score seven more points in the first with a three by Cade Bridges and then a layup by him that put A-G up 20-3.