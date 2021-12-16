Bluejays dominate in all facets against Lions

LOUISVILLE – The Class C-1 No.2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team earned their second win of the year against conference foe Louisville 70-29 on Dec. 11. It was a truly dominant performance by the Bluejays in all facets of the game.
“We came out with energy and really executed our game plan defensively,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our guys defended very well and anytime you hold an opponent to under 30 points that is a great accomplishment. Our defense was able to spark our offense and get us some transition opportunities throughout the game. That along with improved perimeter shooting helped prevent any stretches of our offense from becoming stagnant. We saw several improvements from our first game, specifically taking care of the ball and shooting. It was nice to get contributions from a number of players and it was a great team win.”
Cougar Konzem helped A-G get off to a 13-3 run to start the game with a layup in transition. The Bluejays were able to score seven more points in the first with a three by Cade Bridges and then a layup by him that put A-G up 20-3.
The Bluejays continued to score at a high rate in the second thanks to the three-pointer. Both Max Parker and Bridges buried one apiece in the quarter and helped A-G take a 38-19 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, the Bluejays tied their output from the first with 20 points. Helping A-G hit that mark was Parker who hit a three extending the Jays’ lead to 58-28 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, Brooks Kissinger knocked down a three increasing A-G’s advantage out to 63-28. The defense stole the show in the quarter, as the Bluejays only allowed one point.
On the glass, A-G dominated all night as they out rebounded Louisville 32-13. They also shot 66% from the field, 55% from three and were 80% at the free-throw line.
The top performer was Cale Jacobsen who had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds was Parker, while Konzem had 14 points, Kissinger had nine points and Bridges finished with eight points.
This week the Bluejays started off on the road against Conestoga on Dec. 14. They have their first home game of the year against Class C-1 No. 7 Milford at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.