Bluejays continue to make improvements at home triangular

ASHLAND- Scores continued to get better for the Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team as they took part in their home triangular with Syracuse and Lincoln Christian at the Ashland Country Club on Sept. 6. The Bluejays ended up with a team score of 236 with the Crusaders shooting a 201.

Leading A-G at the meet was Ellie Whitehead in third place with a score of 48. With the pace she was on, she was set to shoot under 100 for an 18 hole game. Her coach Daniel Vahle stated it’s only a matter of time until she achieves that goal.

“Ellie's scores have been coming down consistently through the first part of the season, and it is only a matter of time until she breaks 100 in an 18-hole tournament,” A-G Head Coach Dan Vahle said. “There is always a greater comfort level playing on our home course so that definitely contributed to her success. We have two tournaments per week from here on out, so there are plenty of opportunities to bring those scores down.”

Coming in second place for the Bluejays and getting seventh place overall was Zoey Clausen. She ended up with a nine hole score of 59.

Not far behind Clausen was Grace Gambaiana in ninth place carding a 62, while Hayley Pfeiffer took 11th place with a 67. Rounding out the team score for A-G in 15th place was Macey Schram who shot a 75.

This week the Bluejays competed at the Blair and Bennington Invite on Sept. 12 and 13.