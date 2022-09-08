Bluejays continue growth process against tough competition

LINCOLN – In a meet where the Ashland-Greenwood girl’s golf team faced some of its toughest competition of the season, the Bluejays took 12th place with 490 points at the Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course on Aug. 30. Winning the meet was Bennington with a score of 344 and Elkhorn got second with a 363.

“The Waverly Invite was one of the toughest fields we will compete against all year,” A-G Head Coach Dan Vahle said. “Nearly every one of our golfers had their best competition score ever, so that was encouraging. Our main goal in every tournament is to improve and we did that. The girls are learning to compete against themselves and the course, and not be concerned about the other golfers. So even though our scores may not have compared as well to some of the other teams, it was definitely a step in the right direction.”

Leading A-G with a 26th place finish was Ellie Whitehead. She ended up shooting a 55 on the front nine and lowered her score down to a 47 on the back nine for an 18 hole score of 102.

Finishing within one stroke of each other were Grace Gambaiana and Hayley Pfeiffer. Carding a score of 128 and getting 51st was Gambaiana and Pfeiffer took 54th place and shot a 129.

The fourth golfer for the Bluejays was Zoey Clausen who got 56th with a score of 131. Through the first nine holes, she shot a 69 and lowered her score down to 62 in the final nine.

Coming through as the sixth golfer for A-G was Macey Schram with a 162 in 59th place. She was very consistent on the day, shooting an 81 on both the front and back nine.

Winning the individual title at the Waverly Invite was Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North with a 71. One stroke back of her with a 72 was Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian.

This week, the Bluejays had a home triangular with Lincoln Christian and Syracuse on Sept. 6.