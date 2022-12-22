Bluejays compete hard at Warriors Invite

YUTAN- A lot of new faces got on the mat for the Ashland-Greenwood Wrestling Team at the Yutan Triangular on Dec. 16. As a result, the Bluejays finished with a 0-2 mark falling to West Point-Beemer 54-28 and Yutan 34-18.

In the dual with the Cadets, Davis Brady was able to pin Cayden Johnson of West Point-Beemer in 2:15 at 120. After losing at 126, Cael Smith got A-G back in the win column with a pin in 0:30 against Jaxon Fisher at 132.

In a battle of the Jackson’s on the mat, Jackson Myer pinned Jackson Winn in 2:19 for the Bluejays at 160.

The final victory of the dual for A-G came from Treyton Tweton at 170. He knocked off Nate Kaup with a 13-1 major decision.

Against county rival Yutan to close out the triangular, the Bluejays didn’t have the outcome they were looking for. They ended up losing all five varsity matches that were wrestled.

Two days later on Dec. 18, A-G traveled just down the road to the Wahoo Invitational. The Bluejays took tenth place with 46.5 points, while Aquinas Catholic won the meet with 171.5 points.

Tweeton was the top finisher for A-G getting second place at 170 pounds.

He pinned Kaleb Broome in 0:58 and won a 5-1 decision against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth to get to the finals. In the championship match, he was pinned by Sam Andres of Lincoln Pius X in 3:07.

Getting third place at 160 pounds was Ty Beetison. He received a bye in the first round and then earned a 19-2 tech fall against Jaynes Gaskins of Wahoo.

Beetison’s only loss on the day was to Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann by pin in 1:45. He rebounded from the loss by knocking off Josh Mace of Archbishop Bergan with an 8-2 decision and then pinned Breckin Schoepf of Centennial in 4:26 in the third place match.

Smith at 132 pounds was able to get fourth place overall with two wins. He started the day by beating Brayden Herring of Omaha Gross Catholic with a 9-0 major decision and then earned a 5-4 victory in a tiebreaker against Amir Rasulov of Omaha Westside.

Both winning one match on the day were Brady at 120 pounds and Matthew McConnell at 126 pounds. Brady pinned Trent Mefford of Aquinas Catholic in 2:22 and McConnell pinned Zach Marquardt of Holdrege in 2:15.

The Bluejays have a break until they return to the mat for a dual at 6:00 p.m. at home against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Jan. 3.