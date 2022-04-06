Bluejays compete hard at tough Norris Invite

FIRTH- The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track teams went up against some of the stiffest competition in the state at the Norris Invite on March 29. In the end, the Bluejays were able to come away with a seventh place finish in the girl’s team standings with 22 points and the boys took ninth with 34 points.

“It was an extremely competitive meet,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “Many of the state’s top teams and athletes were there. Anytime you can come away with medaling in this meet, you know you’ve accomplished something.”

Leading the boy’s team with two first place finishes and a second place finish was senior Evan Shepard. He won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.12, broke the tape in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 42.15, and got second in the high jump by clearing 5-10.

In the shot put, Luke Lambert continues to have a great start to the season with a sixth place finish. His best toss of the day was a 45-08.

He also had a personal best in the discus that got him very close to medaling in ninth. His record breaking throw was a 133-11.50.

“Luke Lambert also continues to impress and improve,” Thimm said. “Luke PR’D in the discus by over 30 feet, which is incredible.”

In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Cooper Maack, Payden Alexander, Robbie Rist, and Elliot Gossin were able to get seventh place by running a 10:05.75.

Also earning a medal in the 3,200 meter run was Gossin. He beat Jose Jacquez of Elkhorn North by 24 tenths of a second to get eighth in a time of 11:32.53.

On the girl’s side, A-G was led by Lauren Gerdes who was the winner of the high jump in less than ideal conditions according to the Bluejays Head Coach Andrea King. She won the event by clearing 5-00.

“This meet was another less-than-ideal one when it came to weather,” King said. “These days have really pushed our athletes to be mentally tough, and that is an area we will continue to challenge our athletes in. Norris is also one of our meets with the toughest competition; those athletes who plan on competing in TrackFest or qualifying for the state meet got a glimpse of what those fields will be like. Despite these challenges, we were able to get some PRs and have some medalists.”

In both hurdle events, Jadah Laughlin was able to find a way to reach the medal stand. She got sixth in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.53 and took home seventh place in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 53.73.

The only other individual to medal on the track for the Bluejays was Kiya Johnson in eighth place. The freshman ran a personal best time of 6:14.42.

Jaycee Fangmeyer, Johnson, Miya Carson, and Grell were able to put together a sixth place performance in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:50.82.

Taking seventh place was the 4x400 meter relay team and the 4x100 relay team who got eighth place for A-G. Laughlin, Audrey Whitehead, Alivia Pike, and Joslyn Sargent ran a 4:43.62 in the 4x400, and Presley Harms, Sargent, Gerdes, and Laughlin clocked a 54.96 in the 4x100.

This coming week the Bluejays will be competing at the Douglas County West Invite. The meet is set to start at 10 a.m. on April 7.