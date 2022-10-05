Bluejays compete hard at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

MURDOCK- Earlier in the week, the Bluejays took part in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course on Sept. 27. A-G ended up getting seventh place overall with 419 points.

The top finisher for the Bluejays was Ellie Whitehead in 21st place. She was one of four different golfers to shoot a 97.

Nine spots back in 30th place was Zoey Clausen carding a 104. In 33rd place was Grace Gambaiana who ended up with a score of 107.

The final two golfers for A-G were Hayley Pfeiffer and Macey Schram. Taking 36th was Pfeiffer who shot a 111 and Schram came in 42nd by carding a 135.

Winning the meet was the Elkhorn South JV with a 345 and Lincoln Lutheran was second with 360 points. Finishing with the top two individual scores were Kailynn McMann of Palmyra in first and Carys Nelson of Elkhorn South JV in second with rounds of 81.