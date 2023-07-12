In a back and forth contest, it was the Ashland Senior Legions who came up just short against Zig Drywall by a final of 6-5 at home on July 3.

When looking at the stats from the contest, Zig Drywall significantly outhit Ashland 10-3. The Bluejays also had one error compared to two for Zig.

To start the game off, Ashland got off to a fantastic start with three runs in the first.

With one runner on and two outs, Statton Corey singled to right field driving in Cade Bridges. That was followed up by a walk and an error on a hit by Aiden Washburn. This knocked in Corey and put the Bluejays in front 2-0.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Cordell Kelley crossed home on a wild pitch to extend Ashland’s edge to three runs.

In the top of the second, Zig Drywall fought back from their early deficit and put up two runs. They were scored on a pair of singles to left and center field.

The speedy Cody Pluta reached base by walk to kick off the Bluejays turn at-bat in the second. He used his wheels to get to third base and then came home on a passed ball by the catcher to put Ashland ahead 4-2.

After two scoreless innings, Zig Drywall tied the game at four apiece with two runs in the fifth. They went up 6-4 by scoring two more runs in the sixth inning.

Trailing by two runs, the Bluejays had one last chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Bridges started the half inning off by reaching base on a single to center. Two batters later, Corey grounded out to the shortstop which scored Bridges and cut Ashland’s deficit to one run.

That was as close as the Bluejays would get as Timmy Hunt grounded out to the shortstop to end the game in the next at-bat.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs for Ashland was Corey.

Hunt started the game and pitched five innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out two batters. In relief, Dawson Thies and Pluta both went one inning on the mound and set down two batters on strikes.

Three days later, the Bluejays were back in action again at home against Malcolm. In a low scoring affair, Ashland fell by a final of 2-1.

In the contest, the Bluejays were held to just two hits and scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners on and one out, Bridges hit a sac fly to center that knocked in Elliot Gossin from third.

On top of driving in the only run in the game, Bridges pitched all seven innings, gave up two earned runs and rung up six batters on strikes.

The seniors were back at home against Springfield on July 11. Later in the week, the Bluejays will be participating in a year-end round robin in Ashland with Wahoo, Waverly and Hickman.