Bluejays claim eighth place at Arlington Invite

FREMONT- The Ashland-Greenwood boys golf team was excited for the opportunity to get to play on the Fremont Country Club Course at the Arlington Invite on April 29. The Bluejays played well and came home with an eighth place finish with a score of 383.

“Fremont is a course that we look forward to each year, really fun that the kids get to play it,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Jordan Wallman said. “Hayden was good off the box and set up manageable approaches. 89 and 14th is a good finish for him. We had a couple of guys that were 3-4 strokes off medal contention. Fremont is a district level course so it was a good test before we head down to Nebraska City for our districts.”

Coming through in a three way tie for 13th place was Hayden Hatzenbuhler who shot an 89. He shot for par on four holes on the front nine and then three on the back nine.

This was Hatzenbuhler’s first medal in his first year out for golf. He was on the track team his first three years of high school.

Getting 23rd and shooting a 93 was Justin Mills. He shot for par on hole eight on the front nine and then went even on holes 10, 11, 12, and 15 on the final nine.

Three strokes and seven spots back of Mills was Isaac Carson who carded a 96. He shot a 48 on both the front and back nine.

Rounding out the team score was Shawn Carey and Brayden Roberts. Coming through with a score of 105 was Carey and Roberts carded a 117.

Earlier in the week, the Bluejays hosted a dual with one of the top teams in Class A in Gretna. The Dragons ended up shooting a 167 and A-G finished with a 204.

“Gretna can swing it; we were a little rattled and never quite got settled into a rhythm,” Wallman said. “The boys bounced back nicely three days later at Arlington.”

Leading the Bluejays with a 47 was Carson. He ended up shooting for par on holes four and seven at the meet.

Two strokes behind Carson was Hatzenbuehler carding a 49. He finished seventh overall with two par’s, two bogies, and four double bogies.

Coming in third on the team was Beckenhauer. He finished the day by shooting a 50 for nine holes and took eighth overall.

Mills and Roberts took fourth and fifth for the varsity squad. Carding a 58 was Mills and Roberts shot a 61.

Both Michael Pinkman and Tony Bowdino competed for the A-G junior varsity at the meet. Bowdino finished with a score of 62 and Pinkman was four strokes back with a 66.

This week the Bluejays will be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair at 9 a.m. on May 5.