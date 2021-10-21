Bluejays can’t be stopped by the Lions on the road

After facing a tough defense in Wahoo, a week ago, the Ashland-Greenwood Football Team got their offense back on track with a convincing 51-13 victory.

“It was nice to see how much we improved from last week to this week,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We focused on small details and the kids were able to execute at a high level. We want to be playing our best ball this time of year, so that is our goal as we close out the regular season next week.”

To start the game, the Bluejays were on their 27-yard line. It only took three plays for Dane Jacobsen to complete a 56-yard touchdown pass to Carter Washburn. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 in favor of A-G.

Seven plays after the first touchdown, the Bluejays scored again when Jacobsen completed a pass to Aidan Washburn for a three-yard touchdown. This time, Evan Shepard made the extra point, which extended the lead out to 13 points.

Louisville battled back and converted a third and long, and eventually scored to make it 13-7 A-G after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, the Bluejays had an opportunity to score but were picked off inside the Lion 10-yard line. Louisville wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunity and had to punt after a three and out.