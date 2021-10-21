Bluejays can’t be stopped by the Lions on the road

After facing a tough defense in Wahoo, a week ago, the Ashland-Greenwood Football Team got their offense back on track with a convincing 51-13 victory.
“It was nice to see how much we improved from last week to this week,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “We focused on small details and the kids were able to execute at a high level. We want to be playing our best ball this time of year, so that is our goal as we close out the regular season next week.”
To start the game, the Bluejays were on their 27-yard line. It only took three plays for Dane Jacobsen to complete a 56-yard touchdown pass to Carter Washburn. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 in favor of A-G.
Seven plays after the first touchdown, the Bluejays scored again when Jacobsen completed a pass to Aidan Washburn for a three-yard touchdown. This time, Evan Shepard made the extra point, which extended the lead out to 13 points.
Louisville battled back and converted a third and long, and eventually scored to make it 13-7 A-G after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Bluejays had an opportunity to score but were picked off inside the Lion 10-yard line. Louisville wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunity and had to punt after a three and out.
Three plays after the punt, Drake Zimmerman broke free for a 28-yard run for a score. One more touchdown was scored in the half on a 23-yard run by Nathan Upton, and then Shepard made a 25-yard field goal to put A-G up 30-7 at halftime.
The Lions started with the ball in the second half but were picked off by Carter Washburn, who returned the ball back to the Bluejays 39. Levi Kennedy would take advantage of the turnover, scoring on a 47-yard run to make it 37-7.
The final two touchdowns of the game were recorded by Upton on a three-yard run in the third and Austyn Cote on a five-yard run in the fourth.
Throwing for 149 yards and two touchdowns was Jacobsen. Carter Washburn led the team with 73 receiving yards and a score and Aidan Washburn finished with three receiving yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, A-G was very balanced with four players rushing for more than 50 yards. Leading the team was Upton with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Cote had 58 rushing yards and one score, Zimmerman rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown, and Kennedy had 52 rushing yards and one score.
Thomas Spears picked up 11 tackles on defense and Braxton Buck had nine tackles. Coming up with two interceptions in the game was Carter Washburn and Upton had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Bluejays look to finish the regular season off undefeated when they play Platteview at home on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. The Trojans are coming off a 28-12 loss to Malcolm in their last time out.