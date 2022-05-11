Bluejays boys wins Capitol Conference for the first time since 2002

YUTAN- For the first time since 2002, the Ashland-Greenwood boys track team found themselves as the Capitol Conference Champions by scoring 91 points at the Capitol Conference Invite on May 3 at Yutan. The Bluejay girls came in third with 59 points, and in the combined team score A-G also got third with 150 points.

“This was our first Nebraska Capitol Conference Championship since 2002,” A-G Boys Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “It was a lot of fun. Looking at the entries and running a few numbers, I knew going in that we should be in the conversation for being in the top three. Obviously, you still have to go out there and do it. A lot of those numbers are dependent on kids doing and exceeding the marks they've already put out there, which doesn't always happen. I know the team was getting really excited when they heard they were close and they started strategizing what we needed to do to finish up. But it was a complete team effort today.”

The top point scorer on the day for A-G was Evan Shepard. He won the 110 and 300 meter hurdles easily in times of 14.75 and 41.24.

Getting sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles was Thomas Spears who clocked a 45.43.

On top of his two gold medals, Shepard came in second in the high jump by clearing 5-11. Taking fifth place was Ty Beetison who got over 5-07.

Luke Lambert and Tobin Engelhard were the top two finishers in the shot put. Getting first was Lambert with a toss of 47-06.75 and Engelhard came in second with a throw of 46-05.75.

Coming in second in the discus was Lambert with a throw of 134-00.

Robbie Rist and Beetison tied with each other in the pole vault. They both got over 9-06 which was good enough to get fourth place.

Earning multiple medals in the sprint events was Nathan Upton. He got fourth in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.78 and got fifth in the 200 meter dash posting a 24.16.

Lleyton West came in just behind Upton in the 100 meter dash. He took fifth place by running an 11.83.

In the 400 meter dash and the 3,200 meter run, Aiden Krumwiede and Elliot Gossin both earned medals. Krumwiede got fifth in the 400 by posting a time of 56.41 and Gossin came in sixth in the 3,200 by clocking an 11:16.44.

Taking second place in the 4x100 meter relays was the Bluejays. West, Shepard, Spears, and Upton clocked a 46.10.

Coming in fourth was the 4x400 meter relay team of Krumwiede, Upton, West, and Spears who ran a 3:46.86, and Logan McVay, Robbie Rist, Cooper Maack, and Gossin posted a 9:32.29 in the 4x800 to get sixth.

On the girl’s side, A-G performed very well by getting third. The results were thanks to some great efforts given across the board by the Bluejays.

“Today was an exciting meet that brought out some season-best performances and some long-awaited personal records,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “Our girls finished third overall to some very strong, competitive teams. Many of these girls now have a week to physically and mentally prepare for the competition at the district meet. We are excited to replicate or improve upon some of these results.”

Leading the A-G girls’ team was the 4x100 meter relay team that posted a 52.14 and got first. Members of the team are Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, and Jadah Laughlin.

Laughlin earned two second place finishes in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She crossed the finish line in a time of 16.87 in the 100 hurdles and ran a 49.53 in the 300 hurdles.

Also earning silver medals were Kiya Johnson and Gerdes. Johnson clocked a 5:52.31 in the 1,600 meter run and Gerdes cleared 5-01 in the high jump.

Sargent and Schefdore came in fourth and fifth place in the 100 meter dash. Sargent was able to run a 13.66 and Schefdore posted a 13.75.

The Bluejays also had two medalists in the 200 meter dash. Gerdes got fifth and posted a time of 28.19 and Sargent came in sixth running 28.55.

The 4x100 meter relay team was not the only relay that medaled for the A-G girls. Jaycee Fangmeyer, Johnson, Mira Comstock, and Jenna Grell took third in the 4x800 meter relay posting a time of 11:07.13.

A-G competed at the B-1 District Track Meet at Platteview High School on May 10. Results and a list of the state qualifiers will be posted in the May 19 Ashland Gazette.