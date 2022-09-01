Bluejays blowout defending State Champion Vikings at home

ASHLAND- With a talented squad coming into this year, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team was able to get off to the start they wanted with a 35-6 win over Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Lakeview on August 26 at home. The Bluejays were able to pitch a shutout of the Vikings up until the fourth quarter.

“This was a solid start to our season,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “First games always have a lot of unknowns but I love how our team prepared and took what they learned in practice to the game. We have a couple of things to work on this upcoming week, but the team should feel very proud of what they did tonight in front of an amazing crowd and with our football alumni back.”

A-G started the game off with a 13 play drive that started on the 27 yard line. They capitalized on the long possession with Nathan Upton running it in from 12 yards out. After the extra point by Payden Alexander, the Bluejays lead 7-0.

Early in the second, Lakeview was forced to punt and A-G took over on the Vikings 36. Eight plays later, Drake Zimmerman rushed for the Bluejays second touchdown of the game from 29 yards out to put A-G up by 14.

With little time remaining in the first half, Dane Jacobsen threw his first touchdown pass of the year when he found Isaac Carson in the back of the end zone from 29 yards out. The extra point by Alexander gave the Bluejays a comfortable 21-0 halftime edge.

In the second half, A-G would tack on one touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters. The score in the third came on a one yard run by Aidan Washburn and the touchdown in the fourth was by Jacobsen on a three yard scamper.

The Vikings only score of the game came on a one yard fumble recovery in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Bluejays rushed for 260 yards on the ground and had 127 passing yards. On defense, A-G gave up 80 rushing yards and four yards through the air.

Rushing the ball for 119 yards and one score was Upton. Picking up 87 yards and one score was Zimmerman and Jacobsen gained 23 yards and found the end zone once.

Through the air, Jacobsen completed 13 of 17 passing attempts for 127 yards and one score. Coming up with six catches for 43 yards was Thomas Spears and Carson had one catch for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Leading the Bluejays defense with seven tackles and two sacks was Luke Lambert. Spears had eight tackles, Jaxson Hamm piled up six tackles, Upton had four tackles, and Garett Turner had three tackles and an interception.

This week A-G hits the road to take on Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Warriors are coming off a 38-7 loss at Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce last Friday.