FIRTH – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams went up against some of the best teams in Class B at the Norris Invite on March 30. Due to the stiff competition points were hard to come by as the Bluejays girls took eighth place with 29 points and the boys teams finished 11th with 14 points.

“This meet is one of the most challenging in our season,” A-G Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “It requires a lot of mental toughness to compete with the competition there and with the weather. I thought our girls did well despite these challenges. Even if performances weren't quite what our girls were wanting, many of them managed to set personal bests in their events. They also had the opportunity to see a handful of our district teams in person and see how they stack up. I know this was very motivating for them all.”

Pulling out the top performance for A-G was Lauren Gerdes in the high jump. She tied for first place with Kelsey Miller of Seward by clearing 5-02.

“Lauren has been the measure of consistency with high jump,” King said “She continues to compete well against girls who help push her each week in this event. I know she is very eager to finally reach 5-4, which would be her personal best and be a school record. To see her so close this early in the season is definitely promising.”

Jadah Laughlin continues to be one of the top performers for the Bluejays in the hurdles. She took third place in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles for the girls in times of 15.43 and 50.59.

In the girls shot put, Malia Howard earned a top five finish. Her best mark of the day was 34-08 for fifth place.

The final two medals won on the track for the A-G girls came in the relay events. The 4x100 team of Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Gerdes and Laughlin took sixth in a time of 54.69 and the 4x400 squad of Shelby Lyons, Audrey Whitehead, Paxton Beranek and Gerdes came in eighth clocking a 4:45.55.

Similar to the girls, the Bluejay boys team struggled to find the medal stand but continued to improve on their times and marks. According to Head Coach Brian Thimm, this meet will help him focus in on where A-G needs to improve.

“It was a windy day with some real good competition,” Thimm said. “It’s a good measuring stick early on. It gives us an idea of where we need to improve.”

Luke Lambert and Tobin Engelhard both earned medals in the shot put competition. Taking sixth was Lambert with a toss of 46-10 and Engelhard was right behind him in seventh with a throw of 45-02.50.

Earning a seventh place in the pole vault competition was Robbie Rist. He came into the event with a mark of 10-06 and ended up clearing 11-00.

Also taking seventh place in the 100 meter dash was Nathan Upton. The senior reached the line in the finals in a time of 11.22.

Getting a sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles was Thomas Spears. In a tight race to the end, Spears clocked a 45.40.

The final points scored for the A-G boys on the day came in the 4x100 meter relay. Lleyton West, Tristan Harms, Spears and Upton took seventh place in a time of 47.06.

This week the Bluejays are competing at the Lincoln Northwest Invite at 11 a.m. at Beechner Field in Lincoln.

Norris Titan Invitational

Girls 100 M Dash- 18. Bree Schefdore, 13.87; 27. Breleigh Mech, 16.21

Boys 100 M Dash- 32. Coy Beetison, 12.76

Girls 200 M Dash- 17. Joslyn Sargent, 29.17; 28. Megan Gerdes, 32.26

Boys 200 M Dash- 10. Nathan Upton, 23.12; 33. Isaac Nonella, 25.65

Girls 400 M Dash- 11. Shelby Lyons, 1:08.72; 25. Megan Gerdes, 1:19.36

Boys 400 M Dash- 30. Alex Marzouk, 1:03.35; 31. Logan Fangmeyer, 1:03.76; 32. Tyler Nonella, 1:12.88

Girls 800 M Run- 18. Audrey Whitehead, 2:56.35; 21. Ava Miller, 3:01.80; 24. Taylor West, 3:10.82

Boys 800 M Run- 23. Payden Alexander, 2:27.30; 24. Nick Wilhite, 2:29.08; 26. Logan Fangmeyer, 2:30.16

Girls 1,600 M Run- 17. Jaycee Gangmeyer, 6:32.09; 20. Mira Comstock, 6:53.47; 23. Kaia Craig, 7:27.78

Boys 1,600 M Run- 23. Cooper Maack, 5:34.06

Boys 3,200 M Run- 12. Nick Wilhite, 11:54.41

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 18. Tristan Harms, 20.74; 19. Tony Bowdino, 21.02

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 14. Landon Mohs, 46.74

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 11. A-G (Nathan Upton, Landon Mohs, Cooper Maack and Thomas Spears), 4:05.62

Boys High Jump- 22. Payden Alexander, 5-02

Boys Pole Vault- 17. Jackson Myers, 8-06

Girls Long Jump- 18. Joslyn Sargent, 14-03.50; 25. Jadah Laughlin, 13-01.50

Boys Long Jump- 24. Thomas Spears, 17-06.75; 27. Keldon VanLangingham, 16-08.50

Girls Triple Jump- 18. Breleigh Mech, 25-11

Boys Triple Jump- 19. Alex Marzouk, 33-08; 21. Jonah Hamm, 33-00

Girls Discus- 21. Malia Howard, 79-02; 26. Kealie Riecken, 64-04; 27. Hailee Pleiss, 63-05

Boys Discus- 12. Ben Harris, 117-07; 14. Luke Lambert, 117-02; 22. Jaden Wilsey, 108-00

Girls Shot Put- 10. Kealie Riecken, 31-09; 32. Teagan Crossman, 23-09

Boys Shot Put- 27. Braxton Buck, 37-07