Bluejays battle hard at first meet of the season

BEEMER- The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team opened up their 2022 campaign at the West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails Golf Course in Beemer on August 19. Winning the meet was Bennington with a score of 393 and Archbishop Bergan took second with a 430.

With it being the first varsity experience for many of the girls on the team, the Bluejays battled hard and played well.

“Considering this was the first varsity golf experience for most of our girls, I thought we competed pretty well,” A-G Head Coach Daniel Vahle said. “Indian Trails is a tough course to start out on. We don’t have any real big hitters, so we have to keep the ball in play and limit mistakes around the greens. We have been emphasizing chipping and putting in practice and today showed the girls the importance of the short game.”

Leading the young A-G squad and just missing out on getting a medal in 16th place was Ellie Whitehead with a score of 114. That was two strokes back of Val Lierman of Oakland-Craig who got 15th with a 112.

Coming in 36th place and carding a 129 for 18 holes was Zoey Clausen. Rounding out the golfers for the Bluejays was Grace Gambaiana in 42nd place shooting a 136 and Hayley Pfeiffer in 46th with a 140.

“Ellie Whitehead just missed out on a medal, finishing in 16th,” Vahle said. “She is a tough competitor who has very high expectations for this season, so I know she was a little disappointed with how she played. There is no doubt she will put in the work to achieve her goals. Zoey, Grace, and Hayley are working every day on hitting more consistent shots, which will really help us as a team.”

Next up for A-G is the Syracuse Invite at 9 a.m. at the Syracuse Country Club on August 25.