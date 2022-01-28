Bluejays are all business in victories over Yutan, Syracuse

At halftime, the Bluejay advantage was nearly 20 points at 35-17.

Right on queue with the end of the first half, A-G’s Evan Shepard was fouled and made a layup to begin the second half. He also made the free throw extending the lead to 38-17.

A steal and dunk by Cale Jacobsen and then a three in the corner by his brother Dane Jacobsen made it 51-19 Bluejays heading to the fourth.

Sam Petersen tried to give Yutan some momentum in the final frame with a made three. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as A-G cruised to the victory with threes from Walker Grell, Luke Clark, Cale Jacobsen and Dane Jacobsen.

Cale Jacobsen led the Bluejays with 16 points, eight assists and three steals. Konzem was not far behind with 14 points, both Cade Bridges and Kissinger had eight, Dane Jacobsen finished with six, Max Parker had four and Luke Clark, Evan Shepard and Grell all recorded three points.

On Jan. 21, A-G had another home conference game against Syracuse. They shot 56% from the field, 40% from three and 100% at the free-throw line.