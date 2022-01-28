Bluejays are all business in victories over Yutan, Syracuse

ASHLAND – It was a battle of two teams moving in different directions in Ashland as Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood came in on a four-game winning streak, while Yutan had lost two games in a row. After losing twice to the Chieftains a year ago, it was the Bluejays who got some revenge with a 65-30 victory on Jan. 18.
“We got off to a quick start and hit some early shots to get up early,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “Our defense really did a good job of making them uncomfortable the entire game as we forced 17 turnovers. This was a complete game for us as we finished well inside, made ten threes, and played great defense.”
A-G took control of the game early on with two three-pointers from Cougar Konzem. A reverse layup by him as well made it 15-2 in favor of the Bluejays.
Yutan was eventually able to get some offense going with Jake Richmond. He made a floater in the lane and a three that brought the deficit back down to single digits at nine points.
That all changed when Brooks Kissinger hit a three at the buzzer that gave A-G a 20-8 lead at the end of the first.
Nolan Timm started the second off with a corner three for the Chieftains. That was followed up by driving buckets from the Bluejays’ Konzem and Kissinger that pushed A-G lead up to 26-13.
At halftime, the Bluejay advantage was nearly 20 points at 35-17.
Right on queue with the end of the first half, A-G’s Evan Shepard was fouled and made a layup to begin the second half. He also made the free throw extending the lead to 38-17.
A steal and dunk by Cale Jacobsen and then a three in the corner by his brother Dane Jacobsen made it 51-19 Bluejays heading to the fourth.
Sam Petersen tried to give Yutan some momentum in the final frame with a made three. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as A-G cruised to the victory with threes from Walker Grell, Luke Clark, Cale Jacobsen and Dane Jacobsen.
Cale Jacobsen led the Bluejays with 16 points, eight assists and three steals. Konzem was not far behind with 14 points, both Cade Bridges and Kissinger had eight, Dane Jacobsen finished with six, Max Parker had four and Luke Clark, Evan Shepard and Grell all recorded three points.
On Jan. 21, A-G had another home conference game against Syracuse. They shot 56% from the field, 40% from three and 100% at the free-throw line.
“Our defense applied a lot of pressure for most of the game and forced 23 turnovers and made it tough on them to score,” Mohs said. “We were extremely efficient and unselfish on offense and that led to great shots and a season-best 18 assists as a team to go along with only three turnovers. We shot 75% inside the arc and made twelve three-pointers as we were able to get open looks all night and our guys shot with confidence.”
The Bluejays wasted no time going up 12-0 early on. Playing a big role in that start was Kissinger with a three and a fast break layup.
Shepard knocked down a three up top that pushed the lead up to 17-0. A fast break layup by Cale Jacobsen made it 28-3 A-G after one-quarter of play.
The offensive fireworks continued in the second for the Bluejays with 23 points. Parker and Cale Jacobsen both dunked the ball in the quarter as A-G built a 51-13 lead at the half.
It wasn’t just the offense that stole the show in this game for the Bluejays. Their defense was able to hold Syracuse’s offense to seven points.
Darren Hill, a senior, connected on a corner three at the buzzer for A-G, as they went on to win by 56 points.
Cale Jacobsen scored 22 points, had five assists and seven steals in the win over the Rockets. Also in double figures was Shepard and Kissinger with 14 points, Luke Clark scored eight, Parker had seven, Hill, Konzem and Dane Jacobsen finished with three and Bridges had two points.
This week the Bluejays are the No. 1 seed in the Capitol Conference Tournament. They took on Raymond Central in the quarterfinals on Jan. 25 at home.