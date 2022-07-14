Bluejay seniors knock off Bulldogs on the road

AUBURN- The Ashland senior legion baseball team picked up a come from behind win against Auburn on the road on July 6. They were able to score seven runs on two hits in a 7-5 victory.

In the win against the Bulldogs, the Bluejays fell behind 5-1 early.

Ashland was the first of the two teams to get on the board in the top of the first. Carter Washburn started the inning off with a single to center and then came around to score on a hit to third by Jake Butler.

The Bluejays would have to wait until the fourth inning to get two more runs. At this point in the contest, they had a four run deficit.

The rally began with Cody Pluta singling to left field and then Cade Bridges got on with an error by the pitcher. With one out Emerick Hegwood grounded to third knocking in Ashland’s second run and then Aidan Washburn stole home on a wild pitch to make it 5-3 in favor of Auburn.

After a solid fourth, the rally continued for the Bluejays into the fifth where they scored three more runs to regain the lead. Butler, Levi Kennedy, and Bridges all scored by stealing home which gave Ashland a 6-5 advantage.

One insurance run was added by the Bluejays in the top of the seventh when Pluta hit a groundball to the shortstop that allowed Butler to get home.

Auburn would make things interesting in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of singles and a walk that loaded the bases. They weren’t able to make anything out of the situation with a fly ball to left fielder Aidan Washburn ending the game.

Finishing with the only RBI for Ashland in the win was Hegwood.

Bridges started the game for the Bluejays and went three innings, gave up three earned runs, and had three strikeouts. Kennedy, Pluta, Thies, and Carter Washburn all pitched one inning in relief and gave up no earned runs.

Later in the week, Ashland traveled to take part in a tournament in Minnesota. The Bluejays ended up going 0-3 with a 16-1 loss to West Fargo on July 8, a 12-6 defeat at the hands of Mitchell, South Dakota on July 9, and a 9-1 loss to Coon Rapids, South Dakota on July 10.

Against West Fargo in their opening game, Ashland gave up six runs in the second and the third which resulted in an insurmountable deficit.

The Bluejays only run of the contest came in the top fourth.

Bridges and Pluta singled and Hegwood was walked to load the bases with one out. On a passed ball by the catcher on a wild pitch, Bridges was able to reach home.

Picking up two hits in the game were Maxwell, Bendler, and Bridges and Pluta, and Hegwood both ended up with one hit.

Starting the game and giving up nine earned runs and striking out one batter was Thies. In relief, Pluta pitched one inning, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout and Aidan Washburn went one inning, gave up four earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Next up for Ashland was Mitchell. It was a close game until the Bluejays gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh to break the game wide open.

Trailing 1-0, the Bluejays scored their first run in the bottom of the second. Braxton Wentworth started the inning by reaching base on a single to center and then two batters later, Pluta knocked him in with a single to center.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ashland was down 2-1 and tied the game up once again with one run. Bridges who was walked out of the leadoff position was able to reach home safely on a groundout by Thies.

After a seven run top of the seventh by Mitchell, the Bluejays found themselves losing by ten runs at 12-2. Despite this, Ashland answered back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Wentworth and Thies came up clutch with a double to left field and a single to left field that cut the Bluejays deficit to six runs in the end.

Finishing with four hits and three runs batted in was Wentworth, while Thies and Pluta had one hit and one RBI.

Hegwood started the game and pitched 4.2 innings, gave up five earned runs, and had six strikeouts. Going one inning, giving up no earned runs, and striking out one batter was Carter Washburn, and Butler went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

For the second time in the tournament, Ashland was limited to one run against Coon Rapids on Sunday. As a result, the Bluejays ended up losing by eight.

Ashland wasted no time getting on the board with one run in the top of the first. Carter Washburn started the game with a double to right field and then would come around to score on a single from Jake Butler to center with two outs.

Coons Rapid would respond with nine unanswered runs with three in the first, two in the second, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth.

Butler had one hit and one RBI in the loss. Pitching 4.2 innings with seven earned runs, and eight strikeouts was Bridges and Carter Washburn came on for 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run.

This week Ashland is taking part in the End of the Year Round Robin at home. They play Wahoo at 10 a.m. and Waverly at 5:30 p.m. on July 16 and then take on Fairbury at 7 p.m. on July 17.