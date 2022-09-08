Bluejay runners open up season at Concordia Invite

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood cross team opened up the 2022 season at the Omaha Concordia Invite on Sept. 1. In a tough field, the Bluejay boys got fourth place with 74 points scored and the girls did not have enough to field a team with one runner.

“This meet was definitely a mentally challenging day for us,” A-G Head Coach Andrea King said. “This was our first time running this course so the runners were excited to see what was in store for them. We have many on our team who are battling injuries right now. It was nice to get our feet wet and see what we could accomplish, especially those who were able to persevere through some discomfort. We did not have any medalists and I know the team was disappointed with that result. However, I think this was a great training and learning opportunity.”

Leading the A-G boys team with a 13th place finish was Cooper Mack who ran a 20:23.76. Three spots back of him in 16th place and clocking a 20:52.95 was Elliot Gossin.

Taking 19th and running a 21:36.82 was Nick Wilhite and Jaxon Powell came in 26th overall and crossed the line in a time of 27:51.05.

The lone girl competitor for the Bluejays at the meet was senior Dayna Wilson. She took 16th place overall and ran a 28:08.36.

Arlington dominated the meet winning both the boys and girls team standings. Individually, Keelianne Green of Arlington and Justin Sherman of Cornerstone Christian took first.

This week the Bluejays travel to the Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.