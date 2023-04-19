MILFORD – In a close team race at the top of the standings, the Ashland-Greenwood girls track and field team pulled out a first place finish with 119 points at the Milford Invite on April 11. Right behind the Bluejays was Milford with 110.33 points and Centennial scored 102 points.

“Our girls were very competitive at Milford and it was great to see them bring high energy and effort into a windy, hot day,” Girls Head Coach Andrea King said. “Coming away with five gold medals, four silvers and a handful of other medals was a big confidence boost for our girls as we head into our tough part of our season with several key meets coming up.”

Leading the charge for A-G was Jadah Laughlin with three golds. She claimed first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.39 and in the 300 meter hurdles by posting a 50.50. In the field, she got to the top of the podium by jumping a personal record of 15-00 in the long jump.

Also medaling in both hurdles races was Paxton Beranek. The freshman took third in a time of 53.41 in the 300 meter hurdles and then clocked 18.39 in the 100 meter hurdles to get fifth.

In the shot put, Malia Howard rose to the top of the competition field with a toss of 34-03. Right behind Howard was Kealie Riecken with a mark of 33-08.50.

The Bluejays final gold of the meet came in the 4x100 relay. Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes and Laughlin broke the tape in 52.62.

Earning a second place finish in a pair of field events were Alivia Pike and Lauren Gerdes. Finishing with a vault of 8-06 in the pole vault was Pike and Gerdes cleared 5-02 in the high jump.

Finding her perfect pace in the 3,200 meter run to finish in second place was Jaycee Fangmeyer, who clocked a 14:42.61. Mira Comstock was two spots back in fourth with a time of 15:29.07.

Shelby Lyons set a personal record time of 1:06.23 in the 400 meter dash. That was good enough to get fourth place overall.

In the 200 meter dash, Gerdes also finished in fourth. She ran her fastest time of the season by clocking a 27.87 in the prelims and then posted a 27.99 in the finals.

Next up for the A-G girls is the Platteview Invite at 1:30 p.m. on April 20.

The rest of the results for the Bluejays from the Milford Invite can be found below.

Milford Booster Club Invitational

Girls 100 M Dash- 7. Joslyn Sargent, 13.71; 9. Presley Harms, 13.73; 11. Bree Schefdore, 13.90

Girls 200 M Dash- 10. Juliana Larsen, 29.48; 16. Ellie Milburn, 30.63

Girls 800 M Dash- 5. Audrey Whitehead, 2:55.61; 7. Ava Miller, 2:57.91; 11. Taylor West, 3:16.57

Girls 1,600 M Run- 7. Jaycee Fangmeyer, 6:40.55; 9. Mira Comstock, 6:51.83; 13. Kaia Craig, 7:21.26

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 3. A-G (Shelby Lyons, Audrey Whitehead, Paxton Beranek and Lauren Gerdes), 4:36.10

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 3. A-G (Audrey Whitehead, Ava Miller, Mira Comstock and Jaycee Fangmeyer), 11:47.21

Girls Shot Put- 19. Teagan Crossman, 24-01

Girls Discus- 5. Malia Howard, 102-10; 15. Kealie Riecken, 69-02; 20. Hailee Pleiss, 56-11

Girls Pole Vault- 6. Sofia Dill, 6-06; 8. Ellie Milburn, 6-00

Girls Long Jump- 11. Joslyn Sargent, 13-06

Girls Triple Jump- 12. Ellie Milburn, 28-05; 13. Megan Gerdes, 28-04; 16. Breleigh Mech, 26-02