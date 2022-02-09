Blight designation approved for part of East Ashland

ASHLAND – Tax-increment financing (TIF) returned as a subject of debate at Ashland City Hall during the Feb. 3 city council meeting.
On the agenda for the council to consider was a resolution to declare a portion of East Ashland as blighted and substandard, which under Nebraska state statute makes the area eligible for the use of development financing options such as tax-increment financing (TIF).
Using TIF, a developer can pay for expenses such as infrastructure by taking out a loan that will eventually be paid for using the increased property taxes that result from their new development. The loan is generally paid off over a 15-year period, and any unused funds are redirected to the city government.
TIF has stirred controversy in Ashland in the past, most notably when its use was proposed in conjunction with the Whitetail Run subdivision.
Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group gave a presentation in front of the council and a packed city council chamber, detailing his company’s blight study on parts of East Ashland. The study area stretches along the Highway 6 corridor and includes the original residential area on the west end and many of the commercial properties along the highway.
The Iron Horse and Whitetail Run developments were not included in the study area.
To qualify for a blighted and substandard designation, Ray said an area must exhibit certain criteria, which must be generally dispersed throughout the study area. Such characteristics include tree and weed overgrowth, aging or poor infrastructure, aging buildings, obsolete platting and declining economic conditions. He said the designation does not mean that every characteristic is on every lot.
“It means that the general area has a substantial amount of these characteristics to be determined that the area would be blighted and substandard,” Ray said.
In JEO’s study, Ray said the area met 10 of the 12 characteristics listed in state statute to qualify as blighted, and three of the four characteristics to be substandard. He said the average age of the structures in the area is 76 years and noted examples of inadequate culvert and drainage systems in the residential portion of East Ashland.
He also pointed to safety hazards created by the absence of fencing between properties and the railroad tracks on the north side of Highway 6, as well as irregular platting by modern city planning standards. Overgrowth was also present in the study area.
Ray explained that although “blight” and “substandard” can have negative connotations to property owners, the designation can lead to positive growth and redevelopment in an area.
“We deal with this all the time as planners, that name, ‘blighted and substandard,’ has a very negative connotation to it,” Ray said. “It is really not a negative to be in a blighted and substandard area, although people have jumped to that conclusion.”
Ray said any approval for the use of TIF would be down the road.
“At this point, what we’re trying to do is to set the city up with an economic development tool to hopefully incentivize local property owners or local developers or builders to do something on some of the infill (development) and/or redevelop some of those properties,” he said. “That’s the first step that we’re doing here.”
A number of East Ashland residents and property owners spoke before the council during the public hearing on the blight study, many of whom were concerned or uncertain about what the blighted and substandard designation would mean for their properties.
Dave Yard, who owns The Collision Center on Highway 6, said he wanted to make sure the city council was considering a blight designation with residents’ best interest in mind. He said he thought the blighted and substandard criteria listed in the state statute could be applied to many areas in Nebraska for the benefit of developers seeking TIF assistance.
“So, as we’re doing this, I would say we need to take care to make sure that these people are taken care of and it’s not just done in the interest of developers making money,” Yard said.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann replied, saying while he was against using TIF in 2017 to help fund Whitetail Estates, he was leaning toward supporting its use in East Ashland.
“And the reason why is because it actually brings sales tax and money to the city, and it helps business owners like yourself offset the cost of infrastructure,” Wischmann said.
City Administrator Jessica Quady reminded attendees that any project that sought TIF dollars would be required to go through public hearings at planning commission and city council meetings before approval by the council.
And Wischmann reassured the crowd that a blighted and substandard designation does not give developers an easier avenue to acquire a property owner’s land.
“It’s not like the city is sitting down and saying, ‘In five years, we’re wanting to put in a hotel where your current house sits,’” he said. “So, it’s not like somebody is going to just come in and just shove you out of your property.”
Dean Spilker asked Ray and the council why the blight study included his property in an isolated area bounded by Iron Horse to the southwest and the BNSF railroad to the north and east. He said it “boggles my mind” that his property was
part of the study. Spilker also called for more transparency between the council and its constituents when important decisions take place.
Quady said Spilker’s property, and another property in that area, was included in the study with the idea that as Ashland grows, that land could be used for potential development. The blighted and substandard designation would allow easier funding for public infrastructure to reach the area.
“JEO was given direction to look at that area for future development,” Quady said. “And again, this will only happen if the property owner wants to sell.”
And Ray said the land met some of the criteria for blight, because of its topography, access issues and hazards created by the railroad.
Council Member Jake Crnkovich said it shouldn’t be seen as a negative for the property to be included in the study.
“It could potentially be more lucrative far into the future,” Crnkovich said.
The council voted 3-0 to approve the study and blight designation. Council President Jim Anderson was not in attendance.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer assured the crowd at the meeting that the council’s decision to approve the designation is a positive thing for the future of the city and its residents.
“What we’re doing is for the benefit of the city and the benefit of what we can do for East Ashland and the people that live there. That’s our concern here,” he said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.