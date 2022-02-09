Blight designation approved for part of East Ashland

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So, as we’re doing this, I would say we need to take care to make sure that these people are taken care of and it’s not just done in the interest of developers making money,” Yard said.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann replied, saying while he was against using TIF in 2017 to help fund Whitetail Estates, he was leaning toward supporting its use in East Ashland.

“And the reason why is because it actually brings sales tax and money to the city, and it helps business owners like yourself offset the cost of infrastructure,” Wischmann said.

City Administrator Jessica Quady reminded attendees that any project that sought TIF dollars would be required to go through public hearings at planning commission and city council meetings before approval by the council.

And Wischmann reassured the crowd that a blighted and substandard designation does not give developers an easier avenue to acquire a property owner’s land.

“It’s not like the city is sitting down and saying, ‘In five years, we’re wanting to put in a hotel where your current house sits,’” he said. “So, it’s not like somebody is going to just come in and just shove you out of your property.”