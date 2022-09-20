Big third quarter powers Bluejays to dominating win over Auburn

AUBURN- A strong 26 point third quarter helped the Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood football team earn a dominant 40-0 victory over Auburn on the road on Sept. 16. The Bluejays racked up 366 yards of total offense and the Bulldogs came up with 114 yards.

“I am really proud of how our kids battled adversity in the first half and came out and responded in the second half,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “I feel they did a great job of learning from last week and came out with a purpose against Auburn. It was great to get a lot of players into the game and have a lot of them show up in the post-game stats. We are excited to get into District play next week.”

The first half was very low scoring, with A-G’s only touchdown being put up in the second quarter. It came on a 20-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to Thomas Spears.

Payden Alexander was able to kick threw the extra point to give the Bluejays a 7-0 lead at halftime.

To open up the third quarter, Jacobsen went to the air and found Spears again. This time it was a 24-yard pass and catch between the pair for a touchdown.

A-G was able to score two times on the ground thanks to the seniors Nathan Upton and Drake Zimmerman. Upton’s came from one yard out and Zimmerman broke loose for a 28 yard run to the end zone.

After the third made extra point of the game by Alexander, the Bluejays pushed their edge out to 27-0.

For the fourth time in the quarter, A-G scored when Ty Beetison blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. With one quarter left to play, it was the Bluejays who had a 33-0 lead.

With the game in hand, A-G was able to give some of their backups some playing time in the fourth quarter.

Late in the contest with the ball on the 46 yard line, the Bluejays were able to move the ball down the field in three plays for a score. Derek Tonjes completed a 52 yard pass to Alex Marzouk for a touchdown.

Finishing with 12 completions for 172 yards and two touchdowns was Jacobsen. Coming up with 52 passing yards and one score was Tonjes.

Spears paced the receivers with eight catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Marzouk ended up with 52 receiving yards and one score. Finishing with 21 yards after the catch was Logan Sobota, Lleyton West had 17 receiving yards, and Isaac Carson gained 11 yards.

In the run game, Zimmerman had 82 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Upton had 34 yards and one score. Running for 30 yards was Austyn Cote and Logan Sobota gained four yards on the ground.

Leading the defense with eight tackles was Logan Sobota and Braxton Buck, Isaac Nonella, and Luke Lambert all had six tackles. Coming up with five tackles was Jaxson Hamm, while Spears had four tackles, Landon Sobota picked up four tackles and forced a fumble, and Lleyton West had four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Getting one tackle and one sack was Keldon VanLaningham and Colton Cerveny had an interception.

This week A-G has their homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 against Omaha Concordia. The Mustangs come into the game with a 1-3 record and lost to Lincoln Lutheran 47-12 in their last game.