ASHLAND-With a narrow 47-42 lead entering the fourth, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood Boys Basketball Team put up 24 points to pull out a 71-52 win over Boys Town at home on Jan. 31. From the field the Bluejays hit 49% of their shots and knocked down 77% of their free throws.

“We got off to a good start, considering Boys Town made 3-3's in the first quarter,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “But, we got careless with the basketball in the second and squandered our early lead as we were down at the half. We played a much better and cleaner second half and were able to pull away late in the game. Boys Town is a good team and we really responded well to some struggles in the first half. The kids had a good response in the second half and played really well on both ends of the court.”

Trailing 3-2 in the early parts of the game, Brooks Kissinger knocked down a trey to put A-G up by one. That was followed up by a three from Cade Bridges that helped the Bluejays grab a 15-11 lead at the end of the first.

To kick off the second, Dane Jacobsen got out on a fast break and converted a layup. A few possessions later, Cougar Konzem hit a three in the corner that extended A-G’s edge to 24-15.

After the fast start by the Bluejays, the Cowboys answered back by ending the half on a 20-9 scoring run. What once was nearly a double digit lead for A-G was now a 35-33 deficit heading into the break.

It didn’t take long for the Bluejays to go back up in the third thanks to a three from Jacobsen that represented the first points of the half. Another trey, this time by Kissinger, increased A-G’s lead to three points at 41-38.

From that point on, the Bluejays clicked on both sides of the ball. They limited Boys Town to 13 points while scoring 30 of their own in a 19 point route.

On the glass, A-G outrebounded the Cowboys 31 to 25. The Bluejays also dished out 15 assists and registered five steals.

Finishing with 24 points was Kissinger and Konzem had 18. Also in double figures was Jacobsen with 13 points, Dawson Thies had seven, Cade Bridges scored five and both Cal Kissinger and Luke Clark finished with two.

Next up for A-G was a rematch with DC West from the conference title game on Feb. 4. After falling behind early, the Bluejays found a way to turn things around and win 44-37.

“We did just enough to win the game, which is great, but we have to continue to improve in certain areas as we get closer to postseason play,” Mohs said. “We really responded well when we were down at halftime in both games this week and it was great to see them compete and make plays in those situations.”

In the first quarter, it was the Falcons who were able to grab the momentum and went up 14-7. A 13-7 run by A-G in the second pulled them within one at 21-20 going into halftime.

Things continued to swing in the Bluejays favor during the second half. They outscored the Falcons 10-7 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth on their way to a seven point victory.

Putting up 19 points and going 11-11 at the free throw line was Kissinger. Konzem had nine points, Clark and Bridges both had six points on two made three pointers and Dane Jacobsen put up four points with six rebounds.

A-G took on Logan View-Scribner Snyder at home on Feb. 7. They will be back in action at Nebraska City at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and at Class C-1 No. 9 Pierce at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 11.