SEWARD – The Ashland-Greenwood boys track and field team started the season with a good showing at the indoor Concordia Invitational on March 16, with seven medals won.

A-G earned seventh placed out of 14 teams with 25 points. Blair won the meet with 72 points.

“There are a lot of nerves going into the first meet,” said Coach Brian Thimm. “Being indoors and having around 18 teams makes it very competitive and difficult to place and make finals.”

Leading the Bluejays was senior Ty Beetison, who earned third place in the high jump with a leap of 6-0, fifth place in the pole vault with a vault of 12-0 (tying his personal best) and was on the fifth-place 1600 meter relay team with Aiden Krumwiede, Cooper Maack and Thomas Spears that captured fifth place in a time of 3:48.73, which Coach Thimm called a “strong early season time.”

Tobin Engelhard and Luke Lambert teamed up to capture third and fourth place in the shot put. Engelhard’s throw of 14.25 meters was good enough for third place, while Lambert earned fourth with a throw of 14.12 meters.

“Tobin Engelhard and Luke Lambert will be two guys we rely heavily on this year,” Thimm said.

The Bluejays earned two fifth place finishes on the track. Senior Nate Upton earned fifth place in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.43 seconds. In the prelims, Upton ran the race in 7.39.

Cooper Macch was the fifth runner to cross the finish line in the 800 meter run. His time of 2:19.69 earned him fifth place.

The Bluejay 3200 meter relay team also earned points with a sixth place finish. The team of Payden Alexander, Nick Wilhite, Logan Fangmeyer and Maack ran the race in a time of 9:40.66.

“We're excited for the season to start,” said Thimm.

The Bluejays will host a home meet on Saturday, March 25. Field events begin at 10 a.m.

Other results:

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 16. Tristan Harms, 10.58

60 m Dash – Prelims: 33. Keldon VanLaningham, 7.87; 38. Isaac Nonella, 8.06

400 m Dash – 28. Alex Marzouk, 1:03.07; 32. Isaac Nonella, 1:04.28; 35. Colton Cerveny, 1:04.62

1600 m Run – 19. Nick Wilhite, 5:24.5

800 m Run – 14. Payden Alexander, 2:29.60; 22. Aaron Rivera, 2:34.64

200 m Dash – 9. Aiden Krumwiede, 24.60; Thomas Spears, 25.45; 31. Keldon VanLaningham, 26.10

Shot Put – 21. Braxton Buck, 11.55 m

Long Jump – 12. Thomas Spears, 5.71 m; 22. Keldon VanLaningham, 5.43 m; 26. Nate Upton, 5.34 m

Triple Jump – 11. Aiden Krumwiede, 11.39 m; 30. Alex Marzouk, 9.90 m; 33. Aaron Rivera, 9.49 m

High Jump – 19. Payden Alexander, 5-2; 20. Logan Fangmeyer, 5-2