MILFORD - The Ashland-Greenwood boys track and field team took home a fifth place performance with 68.5 points at the Milford Invite on April 11. Pacing the Bluejays with gold medal performances were Ty Beetison and Nathan Upton.

"It was a positive day overall,” Boys Track Head Coach Brian Thimm said. “We're entering the grinding part of the season. It's important for us to remain committed to improving each day."

After being sidelined most of the season with an injury, Ty Beetison made a triumphant comeback with two golds in the pole vault and the high jump. He ended up vaulting 11-06 in the pole vault and cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

“It was nice to get Ty Beetison back from injury,” Thimm said. “He's been battling some soreness in his quad. He won both the pole vault and the high jump.”

In the 100 meter dash, Upton posted a personal record of 11.13. His time went up in the finals, but he was able to win with an 11.32.

On top of his gold in the 100, Upton also came second in the 200 meter dash by clocking a 23.38.

“Nate Upton won the 100 and came in second in the 200,” Thimm said. “He again has posted some consistent and competitive times.”

The best finish in the relays for A-G came in the 4x100. Lleyton West, Tristan Harms, Landon Mohs and Nathan Upton took second by running a 45.73.

Earning second in the shot put was Tobin Engelhard with a 48-05 and Luke Lambert got fourth with a mark of 46-08.

The Bluejays also finished with two medalists in the discus. They came from Lambert, who took fourth with a throw of 132-08 and Jaden Wilsey got eighth with a season record toss of 119-11.

Next up for A-G is the Platteview Invite at 1:30 p.m. on April 20.

The rest of the results from the Milford Invite for the Bluejay boys can be found below.

Milford Booster Club Invitational

Boys 100 M Dash- 9. Landon Mohs, 11.32

Boys 200 M Dash- 16. Coy Beetison, 26.09; 17. Aaron Rivera, 26.46

Boys 400 M Dash- 10. Jonah Hamm, 1:00.32; 11. Alex Marzouk, 1:00.57; 14. Tyler Nonella, 1:02.76

Boys 800 M Run- 6. Cooper Maack, 2:17.53; 11. Logan McVay, 2:25.08; 14. Tyler Nonella, 1:02.76

Boys 1,600 M Run- 8. Nick Wilhite, 5:27.15; 11. Payden Alexander, 5:38.90

Boys 3,200 M Run- 7. Nick Wilhite, 11:47.58

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 8. Tony Bowdino, 20.34

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 6. Landon Mohs, 47.41; 10. Isaac Nonella, 49.26; 11. Tony Bowdino, 50.79

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 6. A-G (Cooper Maack, Tyler Nonella, Alex Marzouk and Jonah Hamm), 3:59.25

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 5. A-G (Nick Wilhite, Logan Fangmeyer, Payden Alexander and Cooper Maack), 9:46.16

Boys Shot Put- 20. Ben Harris, 28-00

Boys High Jump- 6. Payden Alexander, 5-04

Boys Pole Vault- 6. Robbie Rist, 10-06

Boys Long Jump- 10. Jonah Hamm, 18-10; 15. Nathan Upton, 17-04; 16. Alex Marzouk, 17-00.50

Boys Triple Jump- 11. Alex Marzouk, 35-04; 12. Jonah Hamm, 34-09