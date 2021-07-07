Bank of Ashland changes name to i3 Bank

ASHLAND – Bank of Ashland has undergone a major rebranding, along with its parent bank, Bank of Bennington. These financial institutions are now called i3 Bank.

​Bank of Bennington announced June 21 that it completed a major rebranding. Prompted by its continued growth into new markets, i3 Bank will continue to be locally owned and managed to deliver innovative solutions with a reputation of integrity to make an impact on its customers and communities. Bank of Bennington’s insurance subsidiary, Prime Insurance Group, has also been renamed as i3 Insurance.

Online banking tools and current debit cards will work as usual and will be replaced with new i3 Bank cards upon expiration. Customers can continue to use current checks, which will be replaced with the new name and logo upon their next order. Online banking and mobile banking remain unchanged. Customers can learn more at i3.bank or call 402-238-2245 for more information.

“This rebrand allows us to continue to honor our legacy while moving into the future of banking and providing the best possible service to our customers,” said CEO Leslie Andersen. “Helping improve lives through commitment to our communities, customers and associates continues to be our top priority.”