Bakers Candies joining tailgating trend starting Saturday

GREENWOOD – Traffic on Highway 6 explodes on University of Nebraska’s home football Saturdays.

As legions of Husker fans from the Omaha area drive through Greenwood on their way to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, many stop at Baker’s Candies in Greenwood to pick up a few sweets on their way to or from the game.

“There’s lots of Husker red in the store,” said Todd Baker, one of the family members that owns and operates the candy making facility and outlet store.

Baker said they want to make the stop an even better experience for fans of Husker football and chocolate by throwing a tailgate party every Saturday starting Sept. 2.

“Our chocolate factory happens to be the midway point between the two cities,” Baker said. “It’s a great tailgate spot.”

The tailgate party will start before, and end after, the Husker games. Baker offering more than just sweet stuff to munch on by recruiting food trucks to populate the parking lot.

After putting out word on social media last week, Baker has been busy scheduling food trucks and dates are filling up.

“It’s looking like we’ll have a full slate for fall,” he said.

In fact, Baker has had to give away his open dates on a first-come, first-served basis as he was inundated with calls. So far, some of the food trucks that have signed up for September tailgates include Danny’s Street Eats out of Elmwood; the Tastee Trailer, which serves the signature Tastee burger that made the Lincoln landmark Tastee Inn locally famous and trucks selling smoked meats and funnel cake fries.

While Baker is expecting to have many out-of-town visitors stop by the tailgate parties, he said the local residents are also looking forward to the events, because they are always looking for new options to eat in a town where there is only one restaurant.

“The food trucks definitely hit a chord with people locally here,” he said.

And although the idea will be a boon business-wise for the candy store, Baker is also looking at it as a way to say thank you to the community that has played host to Baker’s Candies since it opened 35 years ago.

“It’s a fun thing for Greenwood,” he said. “It’s a reward for our customers and our little community here.”

The tailgate parties will also give the candy manufacturer a chance to celebrate some good news.

In mid-August, Baker was notified that their signature Chocolate Meltaway candies were selected by Food and Wine Magazine as the best snack in Nebraska. The information was included in an story about the best snacks in every state.

“It’s kind of cool because the chocolate Meltaways have become synonymous with the state of Nebraska,” Baker said.

The business began in 1987 after Kevin Baker, Todd’s father, used his knowledge of the aerospace industry to build automated machinery to mass produce chocolate. Less than a year after the factory started operation, Kevin Baker opened the retail outlet store.

Today, the plant makes more than 500,000 pounds of Meltaways each year, along with dozens of other candies and chocolate products. A new retail store opened in 2018 that is the largest candy outlet in the state. The store features many hard-to-find candies and dozens of Nebraska-made food products along with the chocolates made onsite.

While sales continue to be strong, it’s been a struggle to keep things going at the Baker’s Candies factory due to shortages and global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said.

Cocoa is grown in a small area of the globe, in a narrow strip near the equator. That means all cocoa has to be shipped to the U.S. by boat. But major American ports have experienced delays in unloading cargo during the pandemic, whether due to shortages of workers or restrictions placed by port authorities to lessen the spread of infection.

Normally, there is a supply of cocoa sitting in warehouses across the country. But when cocoa shipments were delayed, the cocoa in warehouses was used up. The warehouses were empty, and manufacturers like Baker’s Candies were waiting for direct shipments off of the boats.

“We’ve never been in that situation in modern history,” Baker said.

Baker had to find a new supply chain, going through Canada to get cocoa “just so we could keep operating,” he said.

Another unusual situation surfaced this summer, also due to pandemic-created shortages.

Baker’s Candies are shipped to customers and vendors all across the country. Due to the delicate nature of the chocolate, they are shipped with ice packs to prevent melting during the summer months.

But this summer, shipping was suspended due to shortages of ice gel packs.

Todd Baker said the gel ice packs not only became hard to find, the price skyrocketed. Using an alternative cooling method, such as dry ice, is also cost prohibitive because the United States considers it a hazardous material, he explained.

Issues with transportation also were factored into the decision to suspend summer shipping, Baker said. Shipping companies could not provide reliable transit times, so even if he could find the gel ice packs, he could not be sure the candy would be shipped soon enough to take advantage of the cooling properties.

“There was no chance the chocolate was going to make it there safe,” he said.

But as September begins and the temperature starts to fall, Baker is ready to begin shipping chocolate again. And fans of the chocolate delicacies who waited so patiently have already put in their orders.

“A lot of customers have got their orders already queued up,” Baker said Aug. 26.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.