Awards handed out at football banquet

ASHLAND – The 2021 Football Banquet was held on Dec. 5 in Memorial Hall at the Ashland Guard Camp.

The banquet gives closure to the football season which started with practice back in August. The banquet also pays tribute to the hard work and dedication that each one of the players gave throughout the season.

Former Bluejay Aric Kasuke, who played for Ashland-Greenwood from 2012 to 2015, was the keynote speaker. Kasuke talked about what Bluejay football means and challenged the players to find a way to always impact the team to make themselves a better player and to make the team a better team.

Evan Shepard, who played his final year for the Bluejays this season, gave a great message noting Bluejay football is so special because of the coaches, players, families and fans. He also talked about how Bluejay football is a “true brotherhood where everyone is included and we all fight for each other.”