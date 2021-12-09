Awards handed out at football banquet

ASHLAND – The 2021 Football Banquet was held on Dec. 5 in Memorial Hall at the Ashland Guard Camp.
The banquet gives closure to the football season which started with practice back in August. The banquet also pays tribute to the hard work and dedication that each one of the players gave throughout the season.
Former Bluejay Aric Kasuke, who played for Ashland-Greenwood from 2012 to 2015, was the keynote speaker. Kasuke talked about what Bluejay football means and challenged the players to find a way to always impact the team to make themselves a better player and to make the team a better team.
Evan Shepard, who played his final year for the Bluejays this season, gave a great message noting Bluejay football is so special because of the coaches, players, families and fans. He also talked about how Bluejay football is a “true brotherhood where everyone is included and we all fight for each other.”
Head Coach Ryan Thompson finished off the speeches with a review of the season. He talked about how enjoyable the season was but not just because of the final record. The players made going to work everyday fun and rewarding, he said. They all had a common vision and it was amazing to see each member take ownership of their role and help the team towards their goals.
The players were the center of attention for the rest of the night with the recognition of post-season honors along with team awards being handed out. Three special awards capped off the night.
Carter Washburn was presented with the third annual Bluejay PRIDE Award. This award was designed to honor a player that take pride to another level his love for the program.
The second award was given to Luke Lambert for the Coach Schwartz Lineman of the Year Award. This award is designed to carry on the legacy, and spirt, of the late Reed Schwartz who coached the linemen for the Bluejays during his 16 years. Deb Schwartz, his wife, had the honor of presenting the award to Lambert.
She talked about the value of family and how they feel that throughout the Ashland-Greenwood community. She also said she loves the way that the Ashland-Greenwood community still carries out their rich traditions within their football program.
The third award was given to Braxton Buck for the team HEART Award. This award represents being a true Bluejay football player who plays with HEART (hunger, effort, attitude, relentlessness, and toughness).
The awards were voted on by both the players and the coaches. This year the team gave out seven awards.
Evan Shepard was named Offensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year. The Defensive Player of the Year was Logan Sobota. The JV/Reserve Player of the Year, was Austyn Cote.
“It was a great night. We had close to 200 players, and family members, in attendance. It always amazes me how much support that our community gives to our kids. They are truly lucky to have a community that cares that much. It also gives the coaches that much more energy and reason to get back to work and develop and grow with these great student-athletes,” said Thompson.
The night also included a meal donated by No Frills and the parents.
“The meal was great. It was really nice of the Guard Camp to open their doors to us this year. It was the perfect place to finish off this season,” said Thompson.