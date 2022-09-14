AVFD kicks off aerial truck campaign

ASHLAND – A donation of $1,000 from the WoodmenLife organization kicked off a fundraising campaign to pay for a new aerial truck for the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department.

The donation was received on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting at Glacial Till Tasting Room and Cider House in Ashland. Amy Virgil of WoodmenLife presented the check to Fire Chief Mike Meyer, who was accompanied by his family of firefighters, including his wife Juletta Meyer, son Matt Meyer and daughter Jessica Jewell.

Mike Meyer said the cost of an aerial truck, also known as a ladder truck, has gone up in the past two years, from $1.2 million in 2020 to $1.7 million now.

The fire department does not want to put the financial burden on the taxpayers, so they are launching a fundraising campaign, Meyer said. There is no timeline, but the sooner the better, as the current aerial truck is on its last legs.

The department got aerial truck from the Nebraska Forestry Service in 2012. The truck was not brand new at the time, and is now 33 years old, eight years past the average life span of an aerial truck.

“It’s slowly deteriorating,” Meyer said.

The truck has mechanical issues that will cost at least $30,000 to fix, Meyer said. And then, there’s no guarantee how long the truck will be usable once the repairs are made.

That’s why they’re taking on the task of raising funds for a new aerial truck. It is a benefit to the fire department and the communities it serves.

A community doesn’t need high rise buildings in order to profit from an aerial truck, Meyer said. The apparatus helps fight fires in many ways.

“It cuts our time down dramatically,” Meyer said, citing the fire in April at the former Beetison mansion, which was doused in 90 minutes with the help of the aerial truck.

The aerial truck also increases safety for the firefighters responding to a fire. Meyer said during the Beetison mansion fire the structure was very unstable, so firefighters could not physically get near the building.

A brand new aerial truck, like most specialized firefighting vehicles, has to be custom ordered. Meyer said it will take up to two years to get the truck, once it has been ordered. So the department would like to raise the money as quickly as possible.

Donations can be made through Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland, Lutton Law Office or by contacting Meyer.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.