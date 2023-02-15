ASHLAND – Dean Skretta of Ashland continues to pile up the medals and trophies as he competes in archery contests throughout the barebow archery season.

On Dec. 10 and 11, the fifth grader at Ashland-Greenwood Intermediate School earned third place in the Rushmore Rumble in Yankton, South Dakota. The event was a scholarship shoot, which scholarships awarded to the top three finishers.

On Jan. 28, Dean competed in his first 4-H archery contest in Columbus. He received fifth place a member of the Lincoln Shooting Stars 4-H Club.

Dean was back in Lincoln on Feb. 4 for the first National Archery in the School Program (NASP) event of the year, where he earned first place in youth barebow.

A week later, Dean competed in a NASP 3D shoot at Prairie Bowmen in Lincoln. He won first place in the Elementary Boys Division with a score of 256.

Dean is the son of William and Jessica Skretta of Ashland. He is a member of the Prairie Bowmen in Lincoln.