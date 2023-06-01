ASHLAND – The Ashland Seniors started their Legion season off on the right foot with a 4-3 win over Hickman on May 24. They would lose by that same score on May 24 when they took on Blair on the road.

With a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning, Dawson Thies doubled to left field scoring Cody Pluta to tie the game. That was followed up by Thies stealing home on a dropped third strike to put the Bluejays up 2-1.

Ashland’s solid start in the first carried over to the second where they struck for two more runs.

The half inning for the Bluejays didn’t start off well with two quick strikeouts. After that, they got two baserunners thanks to a pair of singles from Pluta and Cade Bridges to right field.

Both runners came around to score on a single to center field by Thies that increased Ashland’s edge to 4-1.

In the sixth and seventh inning, Hickman started to make a comeback with a pair of scores to get within one run. That was as close as they would get as the Bluejays held on to knock off the Class B state high school runners-up by one run.

Thies carried the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Scoring twice was Pluta and Bridges scored one time.

On the mound, Bridges started the game and went six innings with two earned runs surrendered and 11 strikeouts. Timmy Hunt came on for one inning and gave up one unearned run.

Against Blair on Wednesday, Ashland couldn’t get their first run until the fifth inning when Cael Smith scored on a passed ball to tie the game at one. He came in as a courtesy runner for Landon Novotny who singled to left field with one out.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh, the Bluejays got the bases loaded on a pair of walks and an error. Another mistake by Blair, this time on a groundball to second base, plated two runs and gave Ashland a 4-3 advantage going to the bottom of the seventh.

After a catcher’s interference call put a runner on for Blair with one out, Brown hit a walk off home run to left field to win the game for the home squad and drop Ashland to 1-1.

Aiden Washburn ended up with two RBIs in the contest for the Bluejays. Thies pitched 6.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had 10 strikeouts.

Ashland played at Haymarket Park against Lincoln Christian on May 27. They were at Crete on May 30 and then have a game at home against Malcolm at 7 p.m. on June 1.