Ashland trapshooting helping youth in the area connect

ASHLAND – The sport of trapshooting is connecting youth from five different towns in Saunders County and the surrounding area. The group that is doing this is the Ashland 4-H Shooting Club which encompasses kids from Gretna, Wahoo, Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood in junior and senior high and gives them an opportunity to learn how to shoot firearms and be competitive in sports at the same time.

“You’ve got kids from Gretna meeting kids from Wahoo and kids from Yutan meeting kids from Ashland-Greenwood,” Ashland 4-H Trap Head Coach Chuck Schulte said. “We are very thankful for the 4-H team because we’re making friends across barriers.”

This year’s team in Ashland is comprised of 90 different participants across the junior and senior high divisions. Schulte is enthusiastic because he has some talented junior high members from a year ago that are making the transition to the high school level this season.

“It’s an exciting year for us, we have lots of participants, we have lots of new kids, and we have lots of returning kids,” Schulte said. “We have a number of kids who were junior high participants last year and are competing at the senior high level this year and constitute some of our number one and two teams. Because of that, we think we are going to be pretty strong and competitive this year.”

What is making the sport so popular in the surrounding communities is it gives any participant the chance to be the so-called “star” of the team. A title or position that is only available for a select few athletes in most sports.

“It’s a sport that has grown over the years and every member on the team can be the star of the team,” Schulte said. “They can be like that starting QB on the football team or that forward or center on the basketball team.”

Right now the Ashland 4-H trap shooters just finished up their first regular season event. They will compete against the same schools or teams for five more weeks and then on the seventh week, they will hold their Eastern Cornhusker Conference Meet in Lincoln. After the regular season and conference meet, there is the Cornhusker State Shoot that brings kids from all across Nebraska to one area to compete for top honors.

“We’re working our way, we’re practicing and getting that experience,” Schulte said. “We’re working hard so that we can compete with all the youth in the state when it comes to the end of April.”

After their first meet at the Lincoln Izaak Walton League on March 12, the Ashland 4-H trap shooters got off to a great start.

In Seniors 16’s the group’s third team of Colton Kirchmann, Jacob Andresen, Jake Sorenson, Aiden Beckenhauer and Kyah Landon got third place. Landon was also the top female finisher in the event as well.

Chase Ruff took home the first place finish in the Senior Handicap 20-21 yards and Sorenson ended up getting second place. Coming in first in the Senior Handicap 22-23 yards was Clint Mumm and the Ashland second team of Randy Koke, Mollie Konen, Mumm, Cayden Siemers and Dylan Siemers took second place in the Senior Handicap Team Race.

Janice Tejeda took third place overall in the Senior Handicap Female competition and Dylan Siemers was third overall in the Senior Handicap Male race.

The team of Koke, Konen, Mumm, Cayden Siemers and Dylan Siemers finished second in the Senior High Overall Team Competition. Individually, Tejeda got second as well in the Senior High Overall Female race.

Taking home first place for the Juniors Female division was Addie Rist, and Ella Stofer was two spots back in third. The Ashland Junior Team of Linden Behney, Mason McClellan, Easton Roeber, Beau Smith and Jackson Bailiff captured second place.