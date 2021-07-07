Ashland seniors take third at league tourney

Butler had a double, and Washburn, Bendler, Hayden Lewis, Maack and Sobota each had one hit.

The Bluejays won the consolation bracket up of the tournament and in doing so finished in third place. As in the first meeting between these two teams at Elkhorn Mt. Michael, Hunt’s two-run single in the eighth was the decisive blow.

The Bluejays had scored three runs in the second inning to lead 3-0. But the Knights cut it to 3-2 with two runs in the fourth, tied it with a run in the fifth, and took a one-run lead in the sixth. The Bluejays tied it in the seventh when courtesy runner Juedes stole third and scored when the ball was thrown away.

Bridges pitched a strong game before tiring in the fifth. He was relieved by Grauerholz who pitched outstanding in relief and picked up his first win of the season.

In addition to Hunt’s hit, Bendler had two hits, Thies had a double and Lewis, Cade Bridges and Maack each had one hit.

In a regular season game, Ashland lost to Plattsmouth 0-1 in front of the home crowd on July 3.

Plattsmouth scored a single run in the first inning and made it stand up for the victory. The Bluejays just could not get anything going offensively in this one.