Ashland seniors take third at league tourney

NEBRASKA CITY – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team took third place in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament last week.
The Bluejays were vanished to the consolation bracket after Waverly scored six runs in the eighth inning and ended up winning 8-2 on June 29 in Nebraska City.
Ashland initially took the lead in the first inning with one run, but Waverly scored single runs in the third and fourth to lead 2-1. The Bluejays tied it with a run in the fifth, and there the score stayed until the fateful eighth.
The Bluejays used five pitchers in this one. Brody Maack started and pitched into the fourth where he was relieved by Caleb Juedes. Juedes pitched into the sixth when he was relieved by Ethan Scheer who was relieved in the seventh by Cade Bridges. Bridges pitched well in the seventh, but struggled in the eighth and took the loss. He eventually was relieved by Cody Grauerholz.
The Bluejays were held to just four hits. Levi Kennedy had two doubles, and Cade Bridges and Cody Grauerholz each had one hit.
The Bluejays defeated Omaha Concordia 7-1 in their first game in the consolation bracket June 30 at Omaha Roncalli. The Bluejays broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth and were never seriously threatened after that.
Kennedy pitched an outstanding complete game victory running his record to 5-2. The one run he allowed was unearned.
Kennedy also had two hits at bat including a triple and drove in four runs. Bridges had two hits including a double, and Grauerholz also had two hits. Carter Washburn, Max Bendler and Jake Butler each had one hit.
The Bluejays kept advancing in the consolation bracket using a five-run sixth inning to break open a tight game and defeat Blair 7-1 June 30.
The Bluejays led 2-1 prior to the sixth inning explosion.
Timmy Hunt pitched six strong innings in picking up the win, his record going to 3-0. Ethan Scheer pitched the final inning in relief.
Bendler had a double, and Washburn, Kennedy, Bridges, Grauerholz, Maack, Butler, Scheer and Logan Sobota each had one hit.
The Bluejays continued winning in the consolation bracket July 1 as they defeated Nebraska City.
The Bluejays scored four runs in the third inning and made it stand up. Nebraska City made things interesting as they scored twice in the sixth and brought the tying run to the plate. The tying run also came to the plate in the seventh but the Bluejays held on as Butler caught the final fly ball on the warning
track when Nebraska City had two runners on base.
Dawson Thies went the distance on the mound and battled hard in picking up the win.
Butler had a double, and Washburn, Bendler, Hayden Lewis, Maack and Sobota each had one hit.
The Bluejays won the consolation bracket up of the tournament and in doing so finished in third place. As in the first meeting between these two teams at Elkhorn Mt. Michael, Hunt’s two-run single in the eighth was the decisive blow.
The Bluejays had scored three runs in the second inning to lead 3-0. But the Knights cut it to 3-2 with two runs in the fourth, tied it with a run in the fifth, and took a one-run lead in the sixth. The Bluejays tied it in the seventh when courtesy runner Juedes stole third and scored when the ball was thrown away.
Bridges pitched a strong game before tiring in the fifth. He was relieved by Grauerholz who pitched outstanding in relief and picked up his first win of the season.
In addition to Hunt’s hit, Bendler had two hits, Thies had a double and Lewis, Cade Bridges and Maack each had one hit.
In a regular season game, Ashland lost to Plattsmouth 0-1 in front of the home crowd on July 3.
Plattsmouth scored a single run in the first inning and made it stand up for the victory. The Bluejays just could not get anything going offensively in this one.
Scheer pitched a strong game into the sixth, but suffered the loss as the Bluejays could not score. Juedes relived Scheer in the sixth and was relieved by Washburn in the seventh.
Sobota and Maack had the only two hits for Ashland.
