A powerful late inning surge helped the Ashland Seniors knock off Seward on the road by a final of 7-6 on June 20. Heading into the final at-bat the Bluejays trailed by three runs before putting up a five spot.

The first two batters in the inning reached base -- Elliot Gossin getting hit by a pitch and Cody Pluta singling to third base. With one out, Dawson Thies singled to left field knocking in Gossin and pulling Ashland within one at 4-3.

Next up was Maxwell Bendler, who singled to right field. Pluta and Thies were both able to cross home on the hit and put the Bluejays up by one at 5-4.

An error by Seward in left field on a hit by Aiden Washburn cost them two more runs and increased Ashland’s advantage to 7-4.

The Bluejays didn’t start the bottom of the seventh off well, walking a batter and then allowing another runner to reach on an error. A single during the next at-bat for Seward plated both runners and pulled them within one.

In dramatic fashion, Ashland was able to hold on and win by one run when Bridges made a spectacular throw from center to throw out the tying run at the plate.

Finishing with two hits and two RBIs was Bendler, and Thies and Bridges both had two hits and one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching five innings, with no earned runs surrendered and four strikeouts, was Timmy Hunt. Cody Pluta went two innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

The comeback kids had another rally in them when they played the ETC Knights Seniors at home on June 21. Thanks to six runs in the bottom of the sixth, Ashland pulled out a 9-4 win for their second win over the squad in a week’s span.

Trailing 4-3 to start the inning, the Bluejays reached base on an error, a walk and then a hit by pitch. A sacrifice fly by Bendler to right field drove in Jacob Juedes and tied the game up at four.

Statton Corey was the next batter through the line and he singled to center. This knocked in Bridges and gave Ashland a one run advantage.

After taking the lead, the Bluejays tacked on five more runs with a pair of walks and then a single to center by Juedes.

Thies ended up with at least one hit and two RBIs. Driving in one run on at least one hit were Pluta, Bendler and Corey.

Gabe Mayer started the game and pitched four innings, gave up one earned run and had four strikeouts. In relief, Corey went three innings, surrendered no earned runs and set down two batters on strikes.

The Seniors were to take part in their league tournament at Nebraska City this past week on June 27 through June 29.