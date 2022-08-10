Ashland’s new DARE vehicle makes debut at truck show

ASHLAND – After a whirlwind campaign by local veterans organizations, the Ashland Police Department has a new car that will proudly and beautifully announce its arrival for special events and everyday use.

The new DARE car was introduced to the community on Sunday during a truck show in downtown Ashland.

The Ashland Sons of American Legion Squadron 129 were the driving forces behind getting the vehicle. Darren Siemers, commander of the SAL squadron in Ashland, spearheaded the campaign after noticing that the Ashland Police Department’s former DARE car was no longer around.

Years ago, when now-Ashland police chief Ryan Brady was the DARE officer for APD, he had former cruiser decked out in flag decals with DARE insignia. It was used mainly for parades and other public events.

Brady left APD as a full-time officer and over the years, the car was used less and less until it was sold as surplus.

In April, Brady was named the new police chief in Ashland. One of his goals was to get another vehicle that would promote DARE and the police department in a positive light.

Enter Siemers and the SAL squadron. Brady and Siemers met and talked about the DARE car. Both agreed it would be a great project. Neither expected it to happen anytime soon, however.

“I thought we would get a car by next year,” Brady said.

But when Siemers starts a project, he goes full speed ahead. He heard there was a Ford Explorer on the lot at Lee Sapp Ford in Ashland that would be perfect. He talked to the owner, Lee Sapp.

Sapp heavily discounted the vehicle, basically donating the SUV for all but a fraction of its value. When Siemers heard the terms, he quickly got the money together to purchase the Explorer.

“What sped it along was when Lee Sapp donated the car,” Siemers said.

The next step was to raise money to wrap the vehicle in a flag motif and to equip it with lights, sirens and other basic equipment.

Brady manned a hole at the SAL golf scramble fundraiser on July 9, where he netted about $500 for the project. At the event, Siemers started talking to some of the businesses who sponsored donations for the auction that accompanied the golf event. Three agreed on the spot to cover the cost of the wrap, which was about $4,000, Siemers said.

Siemers owns an auto body shop in the Omaha area, so he agreed to donate some of the work on the vehicle. He removed the headlights and door handles to reduce the cost of the wrap process, and he painted the top of the vehicle black to match better with the wrap design.

Brady sent the wrap company, Be Seen Signs of Gretna, several examples of what he wanted to see on the car. He used photos of DARE cars he’d seen from other departments.

The final result is an SUV wrapped in the American flag. There is an American Legion emblem on the hood and the names of the wrap sponsors on the back fenders.

Brady said he ordered stickers from the DARE American, the national organization for the program, which provides drug abuse resistance education to local schools. They did not arrive before Sunday, but will be installed as soon as they are received.

Siemers was racing to get the project done before Stir-Up, Ashland’s annual summer community celebration, hoping to introduce the car to the community during the Grand Parade. But circumstances delayed the completion until last weekend.

The car does not have all of the bells and whistles that a full-equipped police car does, but it has enough basic equipment to handle emergencies, Brady said.

The eye-catching vehicle will be used by the chief on a daily basis as a community relations tool for the police department.

“It’ll do its best work riding around with me during the day,” Brady said.

The decked-out SUV will also be used during parades and other community events.

“It’s the kind of thing people want to talk about,” the chief added.

People don’t often talk about the important work the SALs and American Legion do in the community. These these veterans organizations are strong advocates for local youth.

“Donation of this vehicle to Ashland’s police department is a token of our support for their DARE education program,” said Patricia Williams, American Legion Post 129 commander.

Brady is grateful to the Legion for their support, but he singled out Siemers for his hard work.

“Darren has been awesome work with us, and for us,” the chief said. “He’s very generous.”

Siemers isn’t done working with APD. He plans to raise money to wrap other police vehicles. And Brady is happy to partner with the Legion on future projects to benefit the community.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.